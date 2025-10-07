OntarioMD Welcomes Three New Directors to Its Board

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - OntarioMD (OMD) is pleased to announce the appointment of three health care leaders and physicians to its Board of Directors: Dr. Khalid Azzam, Dr. William Cherniak, and Dr. Rosemarie Lall. These appointments reflect OMD's ongoing commitment to physician leadership and advancing digital health in Ontario.

"OntarioMD is privileged to welcome these physician leaders to our Board of Directors," said Debbie Fischer, OMD Board Chair. "Each new Director brings a wealth of frontline clinical expertise, depth of knowledge in digital health, leadership in health system transformation, and a shared commitment to harnessing innovation to optimize clinician practices and improve patient care across the province. Their collective insight will strengthen OntarioMD's work in supporting clinicians and the broader health care system through digital health tools and services."

About the New Directors:

Dr. Khalid Azzam has been appointed by OMD's parent organization, the Ontario Medical Association. Dr. Azzam currently holds the position of the physician-in-chief at Hamilton Health Sciences. In addition to his medical training, he holds an MSc. in Healthcare Quality and Safety Management and a Certified Physician Executive designation from the American Association for Physician Leadership. Dr. Azzam has over two decades of experience driving transformative changes across academic institutions and healthcare systems with a focus on enhancing physician engagement, operational efficiency, system performance, health equity and patient outcomes.

Dr. William Cherniak is an emergency physician with training in family medicine and global public health. Over the last 15 years, he has held leadership roles in organizations around the world, learning about structural avenues for building and designing health systems, the technologies that can underpin rapid change to improve physician practices, and novel innovations to enhance access to care. Dr. Cherniak is the co-founder of the Bridge to Health Medical and Dental charity and Rocket Doctor, a digital health company.

Dr. Rosemarie Lall has medical and public health education as well as leadership certificates from the Ontario College of Family Physicians Leadership Academy and the Rotman School of Management. She is the Medical Lead at the Platinum Medical Family Health Organization in Scarborough and was previously a Peer Leader with OntarioMD. She has been deeply committed to system improvement and education for over two decades and plays key roles in numerous digital health working groups, provincial advisory panels, and high-profile digital health initiatives. Dr. Lall is the incoming Chair of the Ontario Primary Care Collaborative, the Co-Chair of the Scarborough Family Physicians Network, and a committee member of Patients Before Paperwork, all of which focus on strengthening primary care across the region.

Learn more about the OMD Board Directors.

The terms of two Board Directors concluded as of October 6, 2025. Dr. Rachel Bevan and Dr. Kevin Glasgow have served on the OMD Board since 2017. OMD sincerely thanks both Drs. Bevan and Glasgow for their extensive experience and enthusiastic promotion of OMD's mandate for supporting digital health to Ontario's clinicians.

About OntarioMD: OntarioMD (OMD) is a national leader in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technologies for primary care. The organization has more than 20 years of proven success in developing and deploying digital health solutions that improve patient care. OMD also provides change management support to clinicians to help them use the solutions effectively. OMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It receives funding from the Province of Ontario, through its agency Ontario Health, to enable the development of digital tools for family physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners and their staff to digitally optimize their practices.

