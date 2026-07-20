OntarioMD recognized in HRDC Best Places to Work 2026

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- OntarioMD has been named one of the 40 organizations featured in HRDC Best Places to Work 2026, a prestigious recognition presented by Human Resources Director Canada that highlights employers demonstrating exceptional employee engagement, culture, and leadership.

The annual report honours organizations across Canada that achieve a minimum employee satisfaction rating of 75 percent, based on anonymous feedback spanning key workplace factors such as compensation, professional development, flexibility, and organizational culture.

OntarioMD named one of HRDC’s Best Places to Work in 2026.

OntarioMD (OMD), a national leader in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative technologies for clinicians, brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and deploying digital solutions that improve patient care. The organization also provides change management support to help healthcare professionals integrate technology into their workflows and digitally optimize their practices.

This recognition reinforces OntarioMD's commitment to fostering a workplace centered on purpose, transparency, and continuous improvement. As highlighted in this year's report, Canada's leading employers share a common strength -- a disciplined approach to listening to employees, acting on their feedback, and communicating outcomes clearly.

OntarioMD exemplifies this approach through its open and collaborative culture, where leadership transparency and employee voice are integral to decision-making. By prioritizing meaningful engagement and investing in capability development, the organization ensures its teams remain supported, connected, and aligned with its mission of improving healthcare outcomes across Ontario.

Being named to HRDC Best Places to Work 2026 underscores OntarioMD's reputation as an employer of choice, demonstrating that a strong mission combined with a people-first culture drives both employee satisfaction and lasting impact.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association, OntarioMD is funded by the Province of Ontario through Ontario Health, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in advancing digital health innovation.

Visit OntarioMD to learn more about OMD's digital health solutions and services for primary care physicians and community-based clinicians.

Media Contact: Bernadette Vanneste, Senior Media Advisor, [email protected]

SOURCE OntarioMD Inc.