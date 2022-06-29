OntarioMD Appoints New Board Chair

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - OntarioMD (OMD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Daien as Chair of the Board of Director effective, June 22,2022. Dr. Daien joined the OntarioMD Board of Directors in 2017 and has served as Vice-Chair since 2020. He has been appointed for a 2-year term.

Dr. Daien is a family physician and IT Lead at the Summerville Family Health Team in Etobicoke. He is on staff at Trillium Health Partners. Dr. Daien has been a strong advocate for OntarioMD and is a former Physician Peer Leader. He has also been a supporter of digital health for community-based clinicians for many years. Beyond his contributions to digital health, Dr. Daien has also participated in advisory and leadership roles on several health system transformation initiatives. He has represented the clinician voice at many provincial tables, steering committees, and advisory groups to ensure digital health tools are integrated, effective and add value for clinician practices and their patients. Dr. Daien holds a Master's Certificate in Physician Leadership and Complexity Science from the Schulich School of Business - York University. He completed his medical degree at McMaster University and has a BSc. in Electrical Engineering.

"I am delighted that Dr. Daien has been appointed as OntarioMD's new Chair of our Board of Directors," said Robert Fox, OMD's Chief Executive Officer, "his long association with digital health and OntarioMD, his understanding of clinicians' concerns, and his digital health knowledge at the health system level are tremendous assets for our company and Ontario clinicians."

The OntarioMD Board and staff would like to thank Dr. Gregory Athaide for his years of service and dedication as OMD's Board Chair from 2017 to 2022. Under Dr. Athaide's leadership, OntarioMD has undergone significant transformation and growth, strengthening the company's governance, positioning the company as a leading digital health delivery partner and digital health advocate in Ontario. Dr. Athaide remains a Board Director.

About OntarioMD

OntarioMD supports more than 21,000 community-based Ontario clinicians with all their digital health practice needs. OntarioMD's services range from helping clinicians use their electronic medical records (EMRs) to collect data during patient visits, to helping them proactively manage their patients by providing tools to screen and monitor patients for diseases. The company also develops digital health tools that are integrated with EMRs and valuable to clinicians and their patients. Visit OntarioMD.ca to find out more.

OntarioMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It is funded by the Province of Ontario through Ontario Health.

About the OntarioMD Board of Directors

The OntarioMD Board of Directors sets the strategic directions for the organization and is accountable for OntarioMD's performance in relation to its mission and strategic objectives, and for the effective stewardship of financial and human resources.

The current members of the Board include Dr. David Daien (Chair), Dr. Zainab Abdurrahman, Dr. Gregory Athaide, Dr. Rachel Bevan, Debbie Fischer, and Dr. Kevin Glasgow, Stephen Goldsmith, and Lucie Laplante, who collectively bring a wealth of leadership, governance, finance, and business development experience and perspectives to provide guidance to OMD. For more information about OMD's Board of Directors, please visit the Board of Directors page on OntarioMD.ca.

