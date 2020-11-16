Ontario Windstorm: Advice and information from Insurance Bureau of Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - In the aftermath of the recent Ontario windstorm, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is reaching out with tips and advice for those who have been affected.

"We know there is damage across the region, and a lot of families have had their lives disrupted. When you are able to call, your insurer is ready to hear the details of your claim," said Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, IBC.

What insurance covers

Most home, car and business insurance policies cover damage caused by a windstorm. Your insurance representative is at the ready to clarify the details of your policies.

The claims process

If you have been affected by the storm, when it is safe to do so, take the following steps:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative and/or company.

List all damaged or destroyed items.

If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.

If you have to move out of your home because of insured damage, check with your insurance representative about whether your policy includes additional living expenses coverage, which may cover your costs if you have to move into a hotel or motel.

Next steps

Once you have reported a loss, you will be assigned a claims adjuster.

The claims adjuster will investigate the circumstances of the loss, examine the documents you provide and explain the process. Take notes during these conversations and don't be afraid to ask questions.

Resources

Anyone with questions should contact their insurance representative or, for general information, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

Additional resources

IBC.ca – Severe Weather

IBC.ca – What to Do After Disaster Strikes

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow us on Twitter @InsuranceBureau or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Vanessa Barrasa, Manager, Media Relations, 416-550-9062, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

