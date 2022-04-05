Ontario utilities team up to encourage safe digging practices

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - With spring in the air, five of Ontario's largest utilities have joined forces to encourage customers to contact Ontario One Call ( OntarioOneCall.ca or 1-800-400-2255) to have their underground utilities located before digging, planting or starting any outdoor project this season.

To avoid potentially deadly interference with electrical infrastructure while digging, residential and business customers must contact Ontario One Call to request a free underground locate. This service is available 24/7 and can prevent potential power outages, personal injury or even loss of life.

Remember, requesting a locate before you dig – whether it be to plant a tree or build a new deck, pool or fence – is the law.

Residents looking to get started on any projects that involve digging must follow the steps below:

1. Visit OntarioOneCall.ca or contact Ontario One Call at 1-800-400-2255 a minimum of five business days before digging. The service is FREE and available 24/7.

2. Utilities in the vicinity of your work area will either provide markings on the ground or a clearance, along with a locate sheet.

3. Wait until you have received responses from all utilities listed on your Ontario One Call confirmation.

Dig safely, respect the marks and follow the instructions that are provided on locate sheets. More information is also available at:

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 171,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 346,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

About Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ since 2014, it has approximately 787,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

