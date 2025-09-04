Elexicon's Annual Charity Golf Tournament Surpasses $1 Million in Funds Raised 2025 Tournament Raised $350,000 for Seven Community Agencies

AJAX, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Elexicon Energy (Elexicon), the electricity distribution company serving nearly 200,000 customers in Durham Region as well as Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope, has fundraised a total of $1.1 million for local communities after hosting its fifth annual charity golf tournament. This year's tournament, hosted in August at Deer Creek in Ajax, raised $350,000 for seven vital community agencies.

This year's tournament recipients provide a wide range of services in the rapidly growing communities Elexicon operates in, including health and wellness, and emergency support for women and children. The recipients are Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation, Bethesda House, Community Care Durham, Durham Children's Aid Foundation, Epilepsy Durham Region, Luke's Place and The Children's Foundation.

"Investing in our communities is part of our core values at Elexicon Energy. We are grateful to the generosity of our sponsors, attendees, and volunteers for partnering with us to raise over $1 million for local agencies that provide vital services to individuals and families in the communities we proudly serve."

- Amanda Klein, President and CEO, Elexicon Energy

"We are incredibly grateful to Elexicon Energy for hosting this wonderful charity golf event and for choosing to support Ajax Pickering Hospital. Their generosity helps us provide exceptional care for our community, and we truly appreciate their commitment to making a difference close to home."

- Matthew Vilord, Manager of Special Events & Partnerships, Ajax Pickering Hospital

"We are profoundly thankful to Elexicon Energy for choosing to stand with women and children fleeing gender-based violence. Your generosity helps provide warm beds, healing support, and a safe place to begin again – offering not just hope, but the chance for a brighter, safer future."

- Riley Spigarelli, Executive Director, Bethesda House



"We are incredibly grateful to Elexicon Energy for choosing Community Care Durham as one of the beneficiaries of their golf tournament. The proceeds raised for our WeConnect Mental Health and Wellness program will make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals in our community who are seeking connection, support and improved well-being. Our heartfelt thanks to Elexicon and to everyone who participated, sponsored, and supported the event – your generosity helps us to continue delivering vital mental health services across Durham Region."

- Jennifer Hammond, Interim CEO, Community Care Durham

"Durham Children's Aid Foundation is dedicated to empowering children, youth and families in Durham Region, particularly those who have faced barriers due to involvement in child welfare. As the charitable partner of Durham Children's Aid Society, we provide life-changing opportunities through education, enrichment and emergency support. One of our key initiatives, the EmpowerED Futures Fund, helps children and youth overcome barriers and build brighter futures by funding bursaries, tutoring, camps, vocational training and access to technology. With Elexicon Energy's support, we can power up these efforts, ensuring children and youth in Durham Region have the resources to transition into adulthood with confidence and success."

- Julie Van Hartingsveldt, Executive Director, Durham Children's Aid Foundation

"Epilepsy Durham Region is incredibly grateful for the support from Elexicon Energy's Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which plays a vital role in helping to strengthen our services. This generous funding will allow us to expand our mental health programming and develop youth-specific supports that address the unique challenges faced by young people living with epilepsy in our community. We sincerely thank Elexicon for their unwavering dedication to uplifting local non-profits throughout the Durham Region"

- Chelsea Kerstens, Executive Director, Epilepsy Durham Region



"We are deeply grateful to Elexicon Energy for selecting Luke's Place as one of this year's tournament recipients. Our work to provide critical services to women and their children after leaving abusive relationships is only possible because of generous community partners like you. Your support brings hope, safety and strength to the individuals and families we serve."

- Lily Pourzand, Executive Director, Luke's Place

"We are incredibly honoured to have been selected as one of the charities of choice for this year's golf tournament. The support shown by everyone on and off the green bolsters our mission and amplifies the impact we can make in the lives of children and youth. It was a fantastic day filled with generosity, companionship, and heart, and we couldn't be more grateful."

- Dreya Richardson, Community Engagement and Event Coordinator, The Children's Foundation

About Elexicon Energy

As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, Elexicon Energy proudly provides safe and reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and business customers in Durham Region as well as Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope. Elexicon is owned by five municipalities: the Town of Ajax, the City of Belleville, the Municipality of Clarington, the City of Pickering and the Town of Whitby and. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram .

