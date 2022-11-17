Ontario Trillium Foundation Celebrates 40 Years of Impact

Provincial grantmaking agency recognizes four decades of building healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) marks its 40th anniversary of grantmaking across Ontario.

Formed on November 17, 1982 by the Ontario government, the Trillium Foundation was established to fund important social services in communities. In its first year, OTF awarded $15 million to 15 organizations. And thanks to the government's ongoing commitment, OTF grants continue to support the non-profit sector and strengthen the social and economic fabric of Ontario. Over the last 40 years, OTF has invested more than $2.6 billion into 28,000+ grants to build healthy and vibrant communities.

The concept of the Foundation was developed out of a collaborative effort between the non-profit sector and the Ontario Ministry of Tourism and Recreation to directly support the vital work of non-profits. After many years of granting, the Ontario government and OTF saw an opportunity to impact more people and further address community need by expanding OTF's mandate. Today, more than $100 million a year is invested across multiple sectors. Discover more about OTF's 40 years of impact.

Types of Grants Funded

OTF grants support the critical work of non-profit organizations working to improve the well-being of Ontarians:

Social service organizations address issues such as food security, shelter and housing, domestic violence, mental health, child and youth care, and financial education.

Arts and culture organizations build relationships and engage people in civic activities through visual arts, music education, protecting heritage sites, and more.

Organizations working in the environment sector help restore and conserve the environment through hands-on education, and collaborative strategies and projects.

Sports and recreation organizations train coaches and volunteers, improve access to critical infrastructure, promote physical activity for people of all ages, and develop inclusive programing.

Explore OTF grants awarded.

Quotes

"The work of the Ontario Trillium Foundation makes a positive, lasting difference in the lives of individuals and families across the province. Our government is proud to work with the OTF and local community partners to create a lasting legacy across Ontario. We thank them for 40 years of building stronger communities and contributing to the economic and societal growth of our province." Neil Lumsden , Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

"Non-profit organizations play a critical role in our communities, delivering essential programs and services and meeting the needs of their communities. Thank you to our funder, the Ontario government, for the ongoing support of our province's non-profit sector as we help build healthy and vibrant communities." Matthew Bondy , Chair of the Board, Ontario Trillium Foundation.

"As OTF turns 40, we celebrate the contributions of countless non-profit organizations past and present. I also celebrate the thousands of OTF volunteers and staff who have passionately committed to building communities. Thank you to the Ontario government whose ongoing commitment to the non-profit sector makes this possible. It's an honour to be part of this organization that invests in the vision of so many organizations and makes a lasting impact on communities." Katharine Bambrick , CEO, Ontario Trillium Foundation.

To celebrate its four decades of granting, OTF will share #40Moments of stories, memories, and highlights throughout the year. Share a memory and discover more about OTF's 40 years of impact.

As part of OTF's celebrations, a few of Ontario's most iconic sites are lighting up in OTF's green and yellow colours: Niagara Falls and Sudbury's Big Nickel on November 17th, 2022, and the CN Tower on November 18th, 2022.

Quick Facts

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario. The agency's primary funder is the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, in addition to investments from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services.

Since 1982, OTF has invested more than $2.6 billion into 28,000+ grants to build healthy and vibrant communities.

into 28,000+ grants to build healthy and vibrant communities. Share a memory or moment with OTF as part of the #40moments campaign on social media.

