Ontario Together Fund helps CPAs provide financial planning resources for entrepreneurs during COVID-19

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The fallout from COVID-19 has dealt a harsh economic blow and, in response, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) has teamed up with the Government of Ontario on a series of podcasts and resources tailored to help entrepreneurs successfully navigate this unprecedented crisis.

CPA Canada, with the assistance of volunteer members, has long provided financial literacy resources including offerings targeted to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These include print publications, web-based materials, webinars and learning sessions led by CPA volunteers.

Now, thanks to funding from the Ontario Together Fund, which helps organizations provide necessary goods, services and solutions to fight COVID-19, the Canadian CPA profession is rolling out a new series of informative business-focused podcasts.

"The podcasts cover a number of important topics, including future-proofing, business model evaluation, tax issues and, on a more personal note for small business owners, effectively dealing with the mental and emotional toll of the pandemic," said Doretta Thompson, CPA Canada's Financial Literacy Leader.

"Many small businesses across the province were hit hard by COVID-19 and it is not business as usual for them," said the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

"Our government will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our businesses to help them get back on their feet and recover, not just today, but every step of the way."

English and French podcasts are available and will run through to January 2021. Each is created and voiced by CPAs and, while financial assistance is coming through the Ontario Together Fund, the podcasts will be applicable to entrepreneurs and organizations across the country.

"Our members are on the frontlines helping organizations of all types and sizes deal with the economic impacts of the pandemic and they understand the type of information being sought by the business community," added Thompson.

To access CPA financial literacy resources for small- and medium-sized enterprises, visit: cpacanada.ca/ontariosmallbusiness. To access additional CPA Canada financial literacy resources, visit: cpacanada.ca/financialliteracy.

About Canada's CPAs

The Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation is used by more than 220,000 professional accountants around the world. Canadian CPAs are valued for their financial and tax expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, management skills and leadership. Canadian CPAs serve in senior roles in Canada and abroad and are recognized as having the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. They work in all sectors of the economy: public practice, industry, government, not for profit and academia. cpacanada.ca

