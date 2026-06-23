Ontario Tech University and Humber Polytechnic Welcome Canada's First Nuclear Energy Strategy

Co-leads of the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium stand ready to build the skilled workforce the Strategy calls for - from skilled trades to engineers

TORONTO and OSHAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario Tech University and Humber Polytechnic support the Government of Canada's release of Canada's first Nuclear Energy Strategy, and its commitment to doubling the size of Canada's nuclear workforce.

The Strategy identifies a highly skilled workforce - developed through coordinated training, academic and experiential learning - as essential to expanding nuclear capacity at home and asserting Canada's leadership in global markets. The scale of the challenge is significant: industry projections indicate that, beginning in 2030, close to 40,000 new workers will be needed across Canada's nuclear sector to support new builds, refurbishments and the broader clean energy transition.

Meeting that demand requires talent across the entire pipeline, from the skilled tradespeople who build and maintain reactors to the engineers, scientists and technologists who design and operate them. It is exactly that breadth that led Ontario Tech and Humber to help form the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium (CCEW) - a coordinated college and university partnership designed to align education and training across the full range of nuclear and clean energy careers, accelerate program development, and offer industry and government a single, streamlined point of access. In the coming months, the CCEW will be expanding to include institutions from eastern and western Canada, as well as industry partners.

Ontario Tech University congratulates the Government of Canada on the release of Canada's first Nuclear Energy Strategy and its commitment to doubling Canada's nuclear workforce. As home to Canada's first accredited undergraduate Nuclear Engineering program - and a hub for nuclear research, innovation and experiential learning in the heart of Durham Region's nuclear cluster - Ontario Tech is ready to help deliver the highly skilled talent the Strategy identifies as essential. We are proud to educate the engineers, scientists and leaders who will power Canada's nuclear future and strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in nuclear energy.

- Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University

The Government of Canada's first Nuclear Energy Strategy is key to fully realizing the powerful advantage of our world-class energy sector. Humber Polytechnic is ready to contribute capacity-building expertise and help develop a specialized workforce to power the next generation. Humber's industry-responsive approach, and comprehensive skilled trades programs prepare learners with the specialized skills and strengthen our country's global leadership in innovative clean technology while building a more sustainable future.

- Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, President and CEO, Humber Polytechnic

The Consortium's coordinated model directly reflects the Strategy's call to grow the nuclear workforce through partnership among academia, industry, utilities and government - work anchored in the heart of Durham Region's nuclear cluster.

About the Canadian Clean Energy Workforce Consortium:

The CCEW unites Ontario Tech University, Durham College, Centennial College, Georgian College and Humber Polytechnic in a coordinated workforce development partnership preparing learners for careers across Canada's nuclear and clean energy sectors, with credentials ranging from micro-credentials to graduate programs.

About Humber Polytechnic:

As Canada's largest and most comprehensive polytechnic, Humber builds what has yet to be imagined. With credentials from short-cycle diplomas to baccalaureate and master's degrees, polytechnics are designed for speed, for relevance, and for impact. Humber can adapt quickly, respond directly to industry needs, and convert knowledge into tangible outcomes for learners, employers, and partners. This combination of program relevance and applied research drives meaningful change in local and global communities. We empower our students to discover their edge and reach their full potential, Building Brilliance every day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

About Ontario Tech University:

Ontario Tech University advances technology with purpose, guided by ethics, sustainability and human judgment. A leader in artificial intelligence and energy-related education and research, the university applies technology to drive innovation in teaching, research and operations. Our career-ready graduates are equipped with the technical skills, professionalism and adaptability required in a rapidly evolving workforce. Through applied research and strong industry and community partnerships, we deliver solutions that support economic growth, operational effectiveness and resilient communities in Canada and globally.

Explore how innovation and education work together to shape the future at ontariotechu.ca.

SOURCE Humber Polytechnic

Media contacts: Patricia Pickett, Communications Specialist, Ontario Tech University, [email protected] / 905.809.1675; Chad Derrick, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber Polytechnic, [email protected] / 416.729.8940