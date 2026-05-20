Humber Polytechnic and the Ontario Centre of Innovation Join Forces to Expand Opportunities for Students and Industry that Drive Productivity

New partnership expands applied research opportunities



TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic and the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), have forged a new partnership that will help strengthen Ontario's innovation ecosystem, and increase applied research opportunities for students and industry partners.

This partnership builds on Humber's reputation as the top research "college" in the GTA and number one ranking for Industry Research Income in Canada from Research Infosource, and OCI's mandate to bridge industry-academic collaboration and accelerate the commercialization of intellectual property (IP).

Together, Humber and OCI will unlock new opportunities for innovators in the fields of construction and advanced materials to bring leading-edge technologies to market.

"Humber's partnership with the Ontario Centre of Innovation reflects our commitment to unlocking innovation through deep collaboration with industry," said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "Applied research capacity is a key driver of productivity and equips our students with the workforce-ready skills and the edge they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy."

Through the partnership, startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will gain access to state-of-the-art labs and facilities, including the Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation (Barrett CTI), as well as leading faculty experts and highly skilled student researchers. Companies can also tap into OCI's suite of programs designed to support them in taking their innovations from lab to market, as well as a pan-provincial network of ecosystem partners and business development resources to accelerate their journey.

"Partnerships like this are critical to accelerating the path from applied research to commercialization in Ontario," said Claudia Krywiak, president and CEO of the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI). "OCI's support for industry–academic collaboration, combined with Humber's applied research expertise, talent, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, enables small and medium-sized enterprises to develop, test, and scale innovative solutions. Together, we are accelerating commercialization, strengthening Ontario's competitiveness, and preparing students with the real-world skills needed to lead in a rapidly evolving economy."

As a key driver of this partnership, Humber and OCI will coordinate business development efforts by collaborating on industry outreach and enhancing engagement with companies and SMEs across Ontario to help strengthen their productivity and competitiveness. As a result, the partnership will fuel growth in priority sectors - including STEM, medical technology, and construction areas that play a vital role in driving Ontario and Canada's economy, creating jobs, and driving long–term social and community impact.

"Ontario is globally recognized for its world-class post-secondary institutions, highly skilled talent and innovative companies. Through this partnership, we are strengthening how we connect industry to the right expertise, infrastructure, and talent needed to solve real-world challenges," said Raed Kadri, vice-president, Strategic Initiatives, Business Development and Head of OVIN at OCI. "By aligning OCI's business development network with Humber Polytechnic's applied research capabilities, we are creating a clear pathway for companies, especially SMEs, to access leading-edge R&D, accelerate innovation, and bring new technologies to market faster."

About Humber Polytechnic:

As Canada's largest and most comprehensive polytechnic, Humber builds what has yet to be imagined. With credentials from short-cycle diplomas to baccalaureate and master's degrees, polytechnics are designed for speed, for relevance, and for impact. Humber is able to adapt quickly, respond directly to industry needs, and convert knowledge into tangible outcomes for learners, employers, and partners. This combination of program relevance and applied research drives meaningful change in local and global communities. We empower our students to discover their edge and reach their full potential, Building Brilliance every day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

About the Ontario Centre of Innovation:

The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) brings industry, academic, and government partners together to invest in collaborative R&D, technology development, and commercialization opportunities that generate the highest return on innovation for Ontarians.

As an ecosystem connector, OCI initiates unparalleled partnership opportunities, develops and manages successful industry-academic collaborations, supports high-potential SMEs in commercializing ground-breaking research, and provides hands-on training and skills development opportunities for the next generation of highly-skilled talent.

OCI drives economic growth and job creation through investments in the development, commercialization, and adoption of advanced technologies.

For more information: https://www.oc-innovation.ca

SOURCE Humber Polytechnic

For more information, please contact: Chad Derrick, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber Polytechnic, [email protected] / 416.729.8940; Alicia Pereira, Vice-President, Marketing and Communications, Ontario Centre of Innovation, [email protected]