Humber Polytechnic to Host FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto Booth and Immersive Community Watch Parties

FIFA Fan Festival™ activation booth will feature Soccer Bots and interactive experiences; Humber Match Day Hub will offer free, family-friendly soccer screenings and cultural programming

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - With anticipation building for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Official Toronto World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter Humber Polytechnic is presenting two exciting opportunities for fans to come together and celebrate the world's game.

Humber at FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto:

Humber's FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto activation booth will engage fans attending the event at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, celebrating soccer culture through hands-on, interactive experiences. The booth will feature a remote-controlled Soccer Bots game, behind-the-scenes video content, and a Polytechnic of Soccer display highlighting soccer-related educational and career pathways.

All booth elements – including programming and construction of the Soccer Bots, as well as video and photography - were produced by Humber students, reflecting the institution's commitment to experiential learning.

Humber Match Day Hub: The Road to the Finals

From July 1 - July 19, Humber's Match Day Hub - Toronto's community soccer viewing destination - will showcase 20 games and nearly 100 hours of programming during the global competition.

Guests will be immersed in the sights, sounds, and flavours of the tournament, with curated music and food inspired by the cultures and regions of the competing nations. Located outdoors at Humber's Lakeshore Campus, and offering free admission to the public – the Match Day Hub parties will include live music, DJ sets and soccer-themed film screenings - creating a vibrant experience for fans. Cultural partners include NXNE Music Festival, Salsa in Toronto, and the Toronto Jazz Festival. Access to free tickets will be available soon on Humber's Match Day Hub webpage.

Humber students will perform and also play an active role behind the scenes, helping shape programming and operations, while gaining real–world experience during a major international moment.

Together with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Volunteer Centre – Toronto at Humber's Lakeshore Campus, these initiatives highlight Humber Polytechnic's role as an Official Toronto World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter and position the Humber Cultural Hub as a community destination.

For more information about Humber's activation booth and Match Day Hub, please visit the Polytechnic in Action webage.

Quotes:

"Sport has an extraordinary ability to unite people, and the FIFA World Cup™ gives us a chance to bring people together across cultures, generations, and neighbourhoods. Whether through our interactive presence at the FIFA Fan Festival™ or our Match Day Hub viewing parties, we are inviting the community to engage with the games in meaningful ways. As a polytechnic embedded in the life of this city, we are leveraging our expertise, our partnerships, and our students' talent to help deliver experiences that reflect the best of Toronto and the beautiful game."

- Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic

"Toronto is proud to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 2026™ and to see Humber Polytechnic at the centre of delivering an incredible Host City Volunteer and community experience for this global event. The FIFA Fan Festival™ booth and Match Day Hub, will help create exciting spaces for residents and visitors to come together and celebrate the game. The FIFA World Cup 26™ Volunteer Centre – Toronto at Humber's Lakeshore Campus is also playing a key role in preparing and supporting thousands of volunteers who will help deliver an unforgettable experience for fans. These volunteers will be the welcoming faces of our city and will showcase Toronto as the caring city it is, on the world stage."

- Mayor Olivia Chow

About Humber Polytechnic:

As Canada's largest and most comprehensive polytechnic, Humber builds what has yet to be imagined. With credentials from short-cycle diplomas to baccalaureate and master's degrees, polytechnics are designed for speed, for relevance, and for impact. Humber can adapt quickly, respond directly to industry needs, and convert knowledge into tangible outcomes for learners, employers, and partners. This combination of program relevance and applied research drives meaningful change in local and global communities. We empower our students to discover their edge and reach their full potential, Building Brilliance every day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Humber Polytechnic

For more information, please contact: Chad Derrick, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber Polytechnic, [email protected] / 416.729.8940