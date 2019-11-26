Ontario Tech Names Canvas as its Learning Management Platform

OSHAWA, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced Ontario Tech University has selected the company's Canvas Learning Management Platform to advance the discovery and application of knowledge for students.

"We reviewed several learning management options, but chose Canvas because it will provide the most learner-centric experience for our educators and students," said Paul Bignell, Executive Director, IT Services, Ontario Tech University. "At Ontario Tech we adapt to the ever-changing educational landscape by seeking the most effective ways to deliver flexible and dynamic learning opportunities for our students. Working with Instructure will help us reduce complexity, promote collaboration, and make teaching and learning easier for our faculty members and students."

Higher education has embraced learning management platforms to help students and instructors access resources like syllabi and assignments. Canvas allows students to demonstrate curriculum mastery through assessments, discussion groups, and content sharing. Known for its ease of use, flexibility and mobile capabilities, Canvas is consistently chosen by leading educational institutions that focus on positive student experiences and faculty excellence.

Ontario Tech selected Canvas after undergoing a rigorous review process and consultation with peer institutions. The university will launch the Canvas Learning Management Platform for the 2020-2021 academic year, with support materials available for students and faculty.

ABOUT ONTARIO TECH UNIVERSITY

A modern, forwarding-thinking university, Ontario Tech advances the discovery and application of knowledge to accelerate economic growth, regional development and social innovation. We inspire and equip our students and our graduates to make a positive impact in a tech-focused world. For us, it's not only about developing the next tech breakthrough. Understanding and integrating the social and ethical implications of technology differentiates us as a university. Learn more at ontariotechu.ca .

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com .

