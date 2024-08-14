HEC Montréal Chooses Instructure Learning Ecosystem to Empower Cohesive Learning Experience

Canvas LMS implementation in both English and French is underway

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Instructure , the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS), has announced that HEC Montréal , a leading French-language business school in Canada, selected the Instructure Learning Ecosystem to provide a cohesive, integrated learning experience that enhances both teaching and learning outcomes for its diverse student and faculty community. HEC Montréal is hosting a systemwide Canvas LMS implementation with administrator support in French, with plans to go live in September 2024.

After evaluating several learning management systems, the HEC Montréal team found that Canvas accommodates its unique use cases through much-needed functionality in features like Canvas Blueprints and Templates. HEC Montréal requires a quick and effective way to synchronize course content for an easy-to-use, well-coordinated and bilingual experience. Through Canvas Blueprint, admins and course designers have the flexibility to lock or unlock content for editing, ensuring uniformity and uncomplicated updates across multiple courses and languages.

HEC Montréal selected Canvas LMS as part of its newly defined strategic plan, which focuses on continuity and enhancing the value of education for English and French-speaking learners and educators. HEC Montréal is the first institution in Canada to host a Canvas LMS implementation with administrator support in French. Through this move to Canvas, more than 13,000 students will gain access to an open, reliable interface and ongoing bilingual support.

"We're proud to empower innovative organizations like HEC Montréal through Instructure's AI-driven, language-intuitive ecosystem," said Melissa Loble, Chief Academic Officer at Instructure. "Our shared commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where students have access to flexible, cohesive learning with respect for their preferred language fuels our collaboration."

Implementing the Instructure Learning Ecosystem fulfills key objectives of HEC Montréal's strategic plan of enriching students' academic journeys and cultivating an open and stimulating environment for all community members.

"HEC Montréal is proud to implement Canvas, a digital learning solution that will positively support our mission in higher education. This collaboration will enable us to offer our student community an even more coherent and integrated learning experience," says Lamiel Brasseur, Director of the Learning and Teaching Innovation Centre at HEC Montréal.

