Ontario Teachers' announces the appointment of Jenny Hammarlund as Executive Managing Director, Real Estate

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announces the appointment of Jenny Hammarlund to the position of Executive Managing Director, Real Estate, effective January 5, 2026.

In this role, Ms. Hammarlund will be responsible for guiding the real estate team's strategy, portfolio, and asset management activities globally. Ms. Hammarlund will be based in London and become a member of the Investments Senior Leadership Team, reporting to Gillian Brown, Chief Investment Officer, Public & Private Investments.

Ms. Hammarlund has over 20 years of experience in private equity, primarily focused on real estate acquisitions. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Hammarlund led the real estate investment group in the UK and Europe. She joined Cadillac Fairview (CF) in 2021 and moved to Ontario Teachers' in 2024 when the international real estate team at CF was absorbed by Ontario Teachers'. She previously held senior real estate-focused roles at H.I.G. Capital, KKR, Värde Partners, and Lehman Brothers.

"I am pleased to see Jenny step into this leadership role at a critical time for our plan. Real estate is an important asset class for Ontario Teachers' as it helps provide stable and predictable income to match our long-term liabilities, and its returns are typically uncorrelated to those of equities or bonds. Her leadership skills and experience investing globally make her the ideal person to drive our performance-focused diversification strategy in real estate over the coming years," said Ms. Brown.

Ms. Hammarlund holds a BA from the University of Sussex and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $269.6 billion as at June 30, 2025. Ontario Teachers' is a fully funded defined benefit pension plan, and it invests in a broad array of asset classes to deliver retirement security for 343,000 working members and pensioners. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Dan Madge / Henrietta Dehn

Ontario Teachers'

[email protected]



SOURCE Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan