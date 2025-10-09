Ontario Teachers' announces the appointment of Christopher Metrakos as Executive Managing Director, Infrastructure & Natural Resources

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announces the appointment of Christopher Metrakos to the position of Executive Managing Director, Infrastructure & Natural Resources (INR), effective immediately. In this role, based in the Toronto office, Mr. Metrakos will be responsible for guiding INR's strategy, portfolio, and asset management activities globally.

Christopher Metrakos, Executive Managing Director, Infrastructure & Natural Resources (CNW Group/Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan)

Mr. Metrakos joined Ontario Teachers' in 2014 and most recently served as Senior Managing Director, Natural Resources, where he oversaw a global, diversified portfolio that spans agriculture, aquaculture, energy, metals, timberland, and natural climate solutions. Prior to joining Ontario Teachers', he worked in the energy sector as well as in investment banking.

In his new role, Mr. Metrakos will become a permanent member of the Investments Senior Leadership Team and report to Gillian Brown, Chief Investment Officer, Public & Private Investments.

"Investments in infrastructure and natural resources play a critical role in providing the fund with diversifying returns, inflation protection, and stable cash flows that help pay pensions. Chris's leadership, demonstrated success in driving strong investment returns, and sound judgement make him the ideal person to step into this pivotal role," said Ms. Brown.

Mr. Metrakos holds a Bachelor of Arts, with a major in Economics, from McGill University and is a CFA charterholder. He also has an ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

