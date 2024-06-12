Ontario Teachers' congratulates COO Tracy Abel on her upcoming retirement

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan today announced that Tracy Abel, Chief Operating Officer, will be retiring from Ontario Teachers' at year end, following a successful multi-decade career with the organization.

"Throughout her 37 years with the organization, Tracy has played a key role in helping us deliver outstanding service and retirement security for our members," said Jo Taylor, President and CEO of Ontario Teachers'. "Her strong leadership capabilities, passion for talent development and deep understanding of the day-to-day operations of our business has helped set us up well for the future."

Tracy first joined the Teacher Superannuation Fund in 1987 and assumed positions of increasing responsibility until her appointment as Chief Pension Officer in 2014, where she was instrumental in developing innovative solutions to serve our members. Under her leadership, Ontario Teachers' established industry-leading service levels. Tracy was most recently appointed Chief Operations Officer in 2020. Over the years, Tracy represented Ontario Teachers' as a board member for several portfolio companies, including most recently, In Touch.

Further information will be shared in due course.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $247.5 billion as at December 31, 2023. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 340,000 working members and pensioners.

Our more than 450 investment professionals operate in key financial centres around the world and bring deep expertise in a broad range of sectors and industries. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.3% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

