Ontario Teachers' Appoints Mabel Wong as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announces the appointment of Mabel Wong as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, she reports to President & CEO Jo Taylor and is a member of the organization's Executive Team.

Ms. Wong joined Ontario Teachers' as a Senior Managing Director in the Finance division in January 2023 accountable for Enterprise Planning, Finance Operations, Finance Transformation and Strategic Procurement. She has served as Acting Chief Financial Officer since April 8, 2024, following the departure of former Chief Financial Officer Tim Deacon.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mabel Wong as our Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately," said Jo Taylor, President & CEO. "She has been a strong leader within the finance division since joining Ontario Teachers' and has done a fabulous job as Acting CFO over the past months. Her promotion to the role on a permanent basis has my full support and that of our Board."

As Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Wong oversees Ontario Teachers' Finance activities globally, supporting informed financial decision-making, risk management and sound governance. She is responsible for financial management and reporting; valuation, risk analytics and model valuation; financial operations; and strategic finance initiatives.

Ms. Wong is a senior finance executive with 20 years of experience in financial services and asset management. Prior to Ontario Teachers', she spent a number of years at Brookfield Asset Management, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of the Brookfield Reinsurance Group and previously in various senior finance leadership roles in its corporate, infrastructure, and private equity groups.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in finance and accounting from the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. An active contributor to the community, she serves on the Board of UNICEF Canada, where she has held various Board positions since 2016.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $255.8 billion as at June 30, 2024. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 340,000 working members and pensioners.

Our more than 450 investment professionals operate in key financial centres around the world and bring deep expertise in a broad range of sectors and industries. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.3% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

