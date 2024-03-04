Ontario Teachers' Announces Investment Leadership Appointments

TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers'") today announces the following appointments of new leaders to oversee its Capital Markets, Total Fund Management, and Global Investment Strategy investment departments, effective immediately.

Bernard Grzinic as Executive Managing Director, Capital Markets. Bernard oversees the Capital Markets department, leading Ontario Teachers' active risk taking in credit and absolute return strategy asset classes. Bernard is an experienced investment professional with over 25 years of tenure at Ontario Teachers', holding progressively more senior roles, most recently overseeing the Fund's credit investments. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder. Bernard reports to Gillian Brown , Chief Investment Officer, Public and Private Investments.

as Executive Managing Director, Capital Markets. Bernard oversees the Capital Markets department, leading Ontario Teachers' active risk taking in credit and absolute return strategy asset classes. Bernard is an experienced investment professional with over 25 years of tenure at Ontario Teachers', holding progressively more senior roles, most recently overseeing the Fund's credit investments. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder. Bernard reports to , Chief Investment Officer, Public and Private Investments. Steve Saldanha as Executive Managing Director, Total Fund Management. Steve oversees the Total Fund Management department, informing Teachers' overall asset mix, managing its trading activities, and integrating portfolio construction with treasury and funding capabilities. Steve also brings over 25 years of expertise to the role, including almost 20 years at Ontario Teachers', in senior positions across both Total Fund Management and Capital Markets. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Economics from University of Waterloo , a Master of Arts in Economics from University of Toronto and is a CFA Charterholder. Steve will report to Stephen McLennan , Chief Investment Officer, Asset Allocation.

as Executive Managing Director, Total Fund Management. Steve oversees the Total Fund Management department, informing Teachers' overall asset mix, managing its trading activities, and integrating portfolio construction with treasury and funding capabilities. Steve also brings over 25 years of expertise to the role, including almost 20 years at Ontario Teachers', in senior positions across both Total Fund Management and Capital Markets. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Economics from , a Master of Arts in Economics from and is a CFA Charterholder. Steve will report to , Chief Investment Officer, Asset Allocation. Robert Sturgeon as Senior Managing Director, Global Investment Strategy. Robert oversees the Global Investment Strategy department, accountable for assessing the global business environment, developing strategic responses to emerging global themes, and cultivating strategic relationships for the Fund. Since joining Ontario Teachers' in 2017, Robert has held progressively senior roles in Global Investment Strategy. He previously spent more than 17 years investing in private markets via private equity, venture capital and infrastructure fund investing globally, and in direct growth equity investing with an impact investment firm in South America . He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Victoria and is a CFA Charterholder. Robert reports to Jonathan Hausman , Chief Strategy Officer.

These appointments follow the recent promotions of Gillian Brown, Stephen McLennan, and Jonathan Hausman to new leadership roles and the Ontario Teachers' Executive Team.

"We are pleased to appoint our longstanding, experienced Investments colleagues to their new leadership roles," said Stephen McLennan, Chief Investment Officer, Asset Allocation.

"These appointments reflect the strength of talent we have at Ontario Teachers' and position us well as we continue to advance our investment plan to deliver returns to our members," added Gillian Brown, Chief Investment Officer, Public & Private Investments.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' is a global investor with net assets of C$249.8 billion as at June 30, 2023. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 336,000 working members and pensioners.

With offices in Toronto, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, San Francisco, New York, Dallas, and São Paolo, our more than 400 investment professionals bring deep expertise in industries ranging from agriculture to artificial intelligence. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.4% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media

Dan Madge

+1 416 419 1437

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan