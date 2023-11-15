Ontario Stone Sand and Gravel Association appoints Michael McSweeney as its new Executive Director

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Stone Sand and Gravel Association (OSSGA) announces the departure of Norm Cheesman, who held the position of OSSGA Executive Director (ED) for almost 8 years. This departure is effective immediately. OSSGA wants to thank Norm for his work over the time he served our Association as he stewarded the Association during the unprecedented times we all faced as a result of COVID and with changes in government. We are grateful to Norm's commitment to OSSGA and its Members during his leadership. We wish Norm well in his future endeavors.

OSSGA's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael McSweeney as its new Executive Director. "On behalf of the OSSGA Board, we are pleased to have Michael as our new ED at this pivotal moment in our sector's history," says OSSGA Board of Directors Chair Rob Pierce (RW Tomlinson Ltd). "Ontario Stone Sand and Gravel Association finds itself at a crucial moment in time as all three levels of government are committed to the largest infrastructure investment and spend that our Province has ever seen. With this investment our industry must broaden and deepen its relationship with our key decision makers, influencers and enablers as we work to persuade them of the fundamental importance that aggregates play in the building of our communities and the above and below infrastructure required to support that development."

"This is a tremendous opportunity and I am honoured and privileged to work with OSSGA's members, our allies/stakeholders, and all level of governments to fully develop the understanding of how crucial it is to have a ready source of sand, gravel, and crushed stone close to the markets we serve. Ensuring a safe and competitive environment for Ontario's aggregate industry is fundamental to Ontario's competitiveness", says Michael McSweeney.

BIOGRAPHY ( Michael McSweeney )

Michael McSweeney just completed a year-long project as Ontario Road Builders Association (ORBA) CEO where he successfully worked with the ORBA Board to refocus its efforts to better compete in a time of unprecedented infrastructure investment in Ontario. Prior to that assignment Michael was President & CEO, Cement Association of Canada (CAC) where he led the Cement Association for 12 years as its President and CEO. Michael transformed the CAC into a leading trade association with a key focus on competitiveness and climate change. At the CAC Michael worked closely with civil and environmental groups so that they developed a better understanding of the role that cement and concrete played in developing resiliency in communities across Canada.

Michael has worked in the private and public sector for over 35 years including, having being elected as City and Regional Councillor in Ottawa, CEO, Standards Council of Canada; VP Business Development with Archer Daniels Midland and VP Environment and Public Affairs, Bennett Environmental.

Michael holds a BA from Carleton University, an MPA from Harvard University and an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

