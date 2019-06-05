Ontario Sets New Record for Organ Donors in April

"This new record reflects our power to save lives when we rally together to raise the decibel on registering for organ and tissue donation," says Ronnie Gavsie, President and CEO, Trillium Gift of Life Network. "But we must continue to work together year-round to accentuate the importance of registering. Today 1,600 of our own family members, friends and colleagues are waiting for a medically urgent life-saving transplant. Their lives are depending on us."

During BeADonor Month, the number of families giving their consent for donation grew from the previous month, contributing to the record number of organ donors in April. "When Ontarians register and speak to their families about their wish to donate, they relieve their family of the burden of making a decision. Families respect and honour their loved one's wishes if the opportunity to donate arises," says Gavsie.

Trillium Gift of Life Network's efforts during BeADonor Month also contributed to an increase in the number of registered donors. The first annual Green Shirt Day on April 7 bolstered efforts, which honoured the legacy of Logan Boulet, the young man who donated his organs following the Humboldt tragedy a year ago. Logan gave the gift of life to six Canadians in need.

In April 2019, nearly 20,000 Ontarians registered for donation.

"It is tremendously encouraging to see Ontarians showing their support during BeADonor Month by registering for organ and tissue donation," says Gavsie. "The simple act of registering can affect so many people – one organ donor has the power to save up to eight lives and enhance as many as 75 more through the gift of tissue."

Today, 34 per cent of Ontarians are registered, but research suggests 85 per cent of the population support donation. Visit www.BeADonor.ca to register or learn more.

Quick facts:

Today, more than 1,600 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days someone dies waiting because there aren't enough organs to meet the need.

Everyone has the potential to be an organ and tissue donor. To date, the oldest Canadian organ donor was 92, and the oldest tissue donor was over 100.

Registration only takes two minutes at www.BeADonor.ca.

Trillium Gift of Life Network is the Government of Ontario agency responsible for planning, promoting, coordinating and supporting organ and tissue donation and transplantation across the province and for continually improving the system so that more lives can be saved.

