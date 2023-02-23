Ontario Securities Commission announces agenda and opens registration for OSC Dialogue 2023: Regulating with Purpose

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the agenda and opened registration for OSC Dialogue: Regulating with Purpose. This year, OSC Dialogue will return to an in-person event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

OSC Dialogue 2023 is a full-day conference that will convene business leaders, senior regulators, and international policy experts to discuss the path forward amid the risks and opportunities posed by fast-evolving capital markets.

Highlights from the agenda include remarks from the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance for Ontario, a keynote address by International Sustainability Standards Board Vice-Chair Jingdong Hua, and an exclusive fireside chat pre-recorded in Washington D.C., between Rostin Behnam, Chairman of the U.S. (United States) Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Securities Commission.

Panel sessions will include discussions on what is next for diversity, balancing innovation and investor protection in digital assets, the current economic environment, and leadership perspectives from Chief Executives of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Confirmed speakers to date include:

Keynotes:

The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance for Ontario

Rostin Behnam, Chairman, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Kevan Cowan , Chair of the Board, Ontario Securities Commission

, Chair of the Board, Ontario Securities Commission Grant Vingoe , Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Securities Commission

, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Securities Commission Jingdong Hua , Vice-Chair, International Sustainability Standards Board

The challenge of change: what's next for diversity:

Rahul Bhardwaj , Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Corporate Directors

, Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Corporate Directors Jennifer Coulson , Senior Managing Director & Global Head ESG, British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

, Senior Managing Director & Global Head ESG, British Columbia Investment Management Corp. Poonam Puri , Professor of Law, Director, Investor Protection Clinic, Osgoode Hall Law School

, Professor of Law, Director, Investor Protection Clinic, Osgoode Hall Law School Paul Schneider , Director, Corporate Governance, Total Fund Management, Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund

Crypto conundrum: innovation vs investor protection:

Tom Jessop , President, Fidelity Digital Assets

, President, Fidelity Digital Assets Connor Spelliscy , Founder and Executive Director of the DAO Research Collective

, Founder and Executive Director of the DAO Research Collective Lori Stein , Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Doug Steiner , Principal, Kakayshun Corp.

Leadership Perspectives: CSA Chief Executives panel:

Wendy Berman , Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Brenda Leong , Chair and Chief Executive Officer, British Columbia Securities Commission

, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, British Columbia Securities Commission Stan Magidson , Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Alberta Securities Commission and Chair of the Canadian Securities Administrators

, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Alberta Securities Commission and Chair of the Canadian Securities Administrators Louis Morisset , President and Chief Executive Officer, Autorité des marchés financiers

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Autorité des marchés financiers Grant Vingoe , Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Securities Commission

Reverberations: the economic environment following major global events:

Frances Donald , Global Chief Economist and Strategist, Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Manulife Investment Management

, Global Chief Economist and Strategist, Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Manulife Investment Management Paul Gruenwald , Global Chief Economist, S&P Global Ratings

, Global Chief Economist, S&P Global Ratings Paul Redman , Director of Regulatory Strategy and Research and Chief Economist, Ontario Securities Commission

, Director of Regulatory Strategy and Research and Chief Economist, Ontario Securities Commission Benjamin Tal , Managing Director and Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC Capital Markets

Masters of Ceremony:

Leslie Byberg , Executive Director, Ontario Securities Commission

, Executive Director, Ontario Securities Commission Sonny Randhawa , Executive Director, Ontario Securities Commission

The full agenda and list of speakers is available on the OSC website.

OSC Dialogue 2023 will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The cost to attend is $480 and includes all conference sessions, a continental breakfast, and a buffet lunch. Attendees may be eligible for continuing education credits from the New SRO and FP Canada, and may be eligible for Law Society of Ontario and CPA Ontario substantive hours.

Please visit OSC Dialogue for the latest updates or subscribe to our event updates and follow #OSCDialogue2023 on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media interested in attending need to send an email to [email protected] to register.

