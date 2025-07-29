Notice - JACK MARKS and CNSX MARKETS INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-11

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the application dated June 19, 2025 made by Jack Marks, to review a decision of the Panel of Board of Directors of CNSX Markets Inc. dated May 21, 2025.

The hearing will be held on August 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 29, 2025, and the Application dated June 19, 2025, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]