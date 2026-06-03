Ontario Science Centre Celebrates National Indigenous History Month with Free Family-Friendly Event June 6

Presented by TELUS, attendees can connect with members of the Indigenous community to learn about their heritage through interactive workshops, live performances, fun hands-on activities and more! Indigenous Celebration 2026 is part of the annual 3 Communities, 3 Events series, showcasing the richness of diverse communities with family-friendly public events throughout the year.

Indigenous Celebration 2026 will feature two planetarium shows exploring traditional Indigenous night-sky stories and Haudenosaunee Astronomy, a high-energy performance from Tribal Vision Dance, storytelling with children's authors Nancy Cooper, Deborah Kigjugalik Webster and Sarabeth Holden, interactive activities with Moccasin Identifier, an opportunity to learn how to forage and prepare Indigenous foods with Chef Taylor Parker, vibrant Métis jigging, a close-up look at animal pelts and more!

The free 3 Communities, 3 Events series will continue this year with events Celebrate Black Excellence 2026 and Pride in STEM 2026. Presented by the Ontario Science Centre with the generous support of TELUS, these events celebrate diverse communities, creating meaningful opportunities for learning, connection, and engagement. Stay tuned for details and sign up for eNews to learn more.

QUOTES

"Indigenous Celebration 2026 offers a unique and meaningful opportunity for visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in First Nations, Inuit and Métis culture and traditions, while enjoying one of Toronto's beautiful natural spaces," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "As we celebrate National Indigenous History Month, this special event builds connection through education. I would like to thank the Ontario Science Centre for making it possible."

"Showcasing rich and diverse knowledge systems while elevating Indigenous voices in science and learning – the Ontario Science Centre's Indigenous Celebration is inspiring curiosity and innovation across generations," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation. "This month is a time to learn and celebrate the contributions, stories and traditions of Indigenous peoples by participating in events across the province, like that of Indigenous Celebration 2026."

"National Indigenous History Month is a time to honour and celebrate the unique stories and diverse cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "Events like Indigenous Celebration offer an important opportunity to deepen our understanding and connect with Indigenous voices, perspectives and experiences. We are grateful to our Indigenous partners for their collaboration, to our venue partner Evergreen Brick Works and to TELUS for its generous support to make this event possible."

"At TELUS, reconciliation is embedded in everything we do and we're committed to supporting initiatives that centre Indigenous voices, amplify community-led learning and foster genuine connection," said Patrick Barron, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability, TELUS. "We are incredibly proud to support the Ontario Science Centre's Indigenous Celebration 2026. What makes this event so special is that it was truly built in partnership with Indigenous artists and knowledge keepers, and our TELUS volunteers are honoured to play an active role in it."

For more details about our programming, upcoming events, and to book your visit to KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Spark your curiosity at the Ontario Science Centre! For over 55 years, the Ontario Science Centre has inspired a passion for the human adventure of discovery through fun experiences that educate and entertain kids and adults alike. From engaging pop‑up programs at events and festivals to KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre, the Science Centre continues to support students, families and educators by making science accessible, meaningful and fun. Starting in Summer 2026, even more interactive exhibits, experiences and programs will open at Harbourfront Centre, the Ontario Science Centre's interim location before it moves into its future home at Ontario Place. Visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca for more information and sign up for eNews to find out where we'll be next.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

Media Contact: Laura Steen, Communications and Media Relations Officer, 647-458-4360, [email protected]