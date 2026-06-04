Moon Joy! Ontario Science Centre Presents an Evening with Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen on June 11

Free family-friendly event to take place at Toronto's Elgin Theatre

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Science Centre is proud to present To the Moon and Back: Live with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at Elgin Theatre in Toronto. The free all-ages interactive Q&A event will feature firsthand accounts from Colonel Hansen's historic mission aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft, making him the first Canadian to take part in a mission around the Moon. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, June 5 at 12 p.m. and are limited to five per person.

Join the Ontario Science Centre for an out-of-this-world evening with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on Thursday, June 11 at Elgin Theatre in Toronto.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their curiosity and questions for a Q&A with a Canadian hero and astronaut. This inspiring audience-driven conversation will offer insight into the Artemis program, humanity's return to the Moon, the future of space exploration and beyond!

"We are honoured to present this special event with Colonel Hansen, who continues to inspire millions across the globe," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "His leadership and achievements made Canada especially proud, and this is a wonderful opportunity to hear about his incredible journey that has sparked a new generation to dream big and reach for the stars."

"Jeremy Hansen's historic mission sparked Canadian pride across the nation, and hearing firsthand from him will help ignite the next generation of explorers," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "Our government is proud to support the Ontario Science Centre and the Canadian Space Agency in creating opportunities like this--connecting people with inspiring leaders and sparking curiosity about space, discovery and the future."

The Ontario Science Centre is presenting this event in collaboration with the CSA and venue partner, Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres. Admission is free, but due to limited capacity attendees must book tickets online in advance. For those that are unable to attend in person, a recording of the event will be available at a later date on the Ontario Science Centre's YouTube Channel. Sign up for our eNews to be the first learn about our future events.

For more details about Science Centre programming and to book your visit to KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Spark your curiosity at the Ontario Science Centre! For over 55 years, the Ontario Science Centre has inspired a passion for the human adventure of discovery through fun experiences that educate and entertain kids and adults alike. From engaging pop‑up programs at events and festivals to KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre, the Science Centre continues to support students, families and educators by making science accessible, meaningful and fun. Starting in Summer 2026, even more interactive exhibits, experiences and programs will open at Harbourfront Centre, the Ontario Science Centre's interim location before it moves into its future home at Ontario Place. Visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca for more information and sign up for eNews to find out where we'll be next.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

Media Contact: Laura Steen, Communications and Media Relations Officer, Ontario Science Centre, 647-458-4360, [email protected]; Media representatives wishing to request an interview with CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen are invited to contact the CSA Media Relations Office: [email protected]