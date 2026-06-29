Blast Off into a Summer of Discovery! Ontario Science Centre Launches Interim Home at Harbourfront Centre

The new experiences mark the first phase of the expanded Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre, with more exhibits, programs and spaces launching later this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors to the first phase of our exciting expansion at Harbourfront Centre," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre. "Whether it's exploring the wonders of space, inventing something new, or testing the science behind sports – everyone is invited to discover our new experiences that will inspire curiosity and big ideas. We're inspiring curiosity today as we shape ideas for our future permanent home at Ontario Place."

"I'm excited that visitors of all ages will be able to experience the Ontario Science Centre's magic at Harbourfront Centre," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "Harbourfront Centre is a vibrant hub for arts, culture and learning, and introducing science programming will now enhance the experience. This beautiful space features engaging exhibits that offer another great reason to visit Toronto's waterfront with your friends and family."

"As we look ahead to our future home at Ontario Place, we are excited to establish a dynamic presence on Toronto's waterfront with this expansion at Harbourfront Centre," said John Carmichael, Chair of the Ontario Science Centre Board of Trustees. "Curious minds of all ages can discover new experiences that will spark curiosity, inspire exploration and foster meaningful connections to STEM."

Alongside the popular KidSpark experience, visitors can enjoy even more hands-on fun designed to ignite discovery and imagination:

Space Deck

Journey through the cosmos in a planetarium experience and observe the wonders of the night-sky. See how the northern lights form with a plasma ball, feel the forces of gravity in an interactive exhibit about black holes, get up close to a real piece of the Moon and discover how Canadian innovations have shaped space exploration!

Innovation Station

A space for tinkering, testing and problem-solving. Designed for hands-on fun and imagination, visitors can use real tools to build with a wide range of materials, put ideas into motion at the ball fall wall or test a structure on the shake table. With rotating challenges there's always a new way to explore!

Curiosity Commons

Gear up for soccer's biggest event this summer with free programming in the Science Centre's outdoor space. Spot the science that powers sports with fun challenges and interactive play. From baseball to ping pong and soccer, visitors can test their skills, question and observe how the forces behind movement and athletic performance all come together in sport.

More Summer Fun!

Summer fun with the Ontario Science Centre also includes special admission offers through the Canada Strong Pass supported by the Government of Canada, Summer Science camps at Harbourfront Centre and more!

Open all summer long Sundays – Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., including holiday weekends. Admission is $15 per person including taxes. For more details about programming, hours, upcoming events and to book your visit to the Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

The Ontario Science Centre interim home at Harbourfront Centre has been financially assisted by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Spark your curiosity at the Ontario Science Centre! For over 55 years, the Ontario Science Centre has inspired a passion for the human adventure of discovery through fun experiences that educate and entertain kids and adults alike. From KidSpark to exciting new experiences in Space Deck, Innovation Station and Curiosity Commons at Harbourfront Centre, the Science Centre continues to make science engaging, accessible and fun for students, families and educators. Visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca and sign up for eNews to find out more about the expansion at Harbourfront Centre, the Science Centre's interim location before it moves into its future home at Ontario Place.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

Media Contacts: Laura Steen, Communications and Media Relations Officer, 647-458-4360, [email protected]; Laura Berkenblit, Strategic Communications Advisor, 416-676-1941, [email protected]