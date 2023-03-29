Ontario's travel regulator finds strong consumer intention to travel this spring and summer, despite concerns about travel complexity

Nearly 7-in-10 Ontarians intend to travel this spring and summer, while 2-in-3 are concerned about having their travel plans delayed or cancelled.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - New research from the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) confirms a strong intention by Ontarians to travel this spring and summer. According to a survey of 1,200 Ontarians, 68% of survey respondents intend to travel within Ontario, 51% intend to journey across Canada, while 47% intend to pack their bags for an international trip.

As Ontarians increasingly resume travel, 71% of respondents feel that travel is more complex now than it was prior to the start of the pandemic.

"Ontarians are ready to travel but they are also deeply aware of the complexities in today's travel environment," said Richard Smart, president and CEO, TICO. "Travellers can feel confident and have peace of mind knowing that TICO registered travel agencies, booking websites and tour operators will provide them with crucial information and added consumer protection. In instances where issues arise, by booking with an Ontario-based company, TICO is here to help resolve the matter."

Concern for potential travel issues

The survey found that for 65% of respondents, the most prevalent travel concern is having their travel plans cancelled or delayed due to forces beyond their control. For 60% of respondents, being stranded from home is a concern.

Protecting your travel investment

The survey found 65% of respondents are concerned about protecting their travel investment.

Compared to pre-pandemic, 73% of respondents agreed they are more likely to book travel plans with flexible rebooking and cancellation policies. Additionally, 78% of respondents expect to be fully refunded or offered other similar travel if their original plans are cancelled for any reason, outside of them cancelling the trip.

Factors influencing travel decisions

When considering their travel purchase, Ontarians chose these five attributes as being most important to them:

Destination (86%)

Price (86%)

Accommodation (84%)

The travel experience (81%)

Mode of travel (76%)

Respondents also noted that they considered the potential for extreme weather conditions (66%) and being eco-friendly (35%) in their purchase decision.

Additionally, 59% of respondents noted that COVID safety/restrictions continue to be important considerations in their travel purchase decision, down from 81% in 2021.

Consumer protection

When making a travel purchase, 62% of respondents said they consider the availability of consumer protection. Additionally, 66% of respondents consider the reputation of the travel agent or tour operator they are booking with.

TICO regulates Ontario's 2,000 travel agencies, booking websites and tour operators. These range from local travel agencies on main streets, to large booking websites, to packaged tour companies.

All TICO registered companies must follow consumer protection laws, including:

All-in pricing, with no hidden charges or surprises;

Outlining the change/cancellation policies of a travel booking;

Disclosing the documentation (e.g., passport, visas, etc.) needed for the travel destination;

Sharing information about the availability and importance of travel insurance; and

Disclosing any unique conditions that may affect a traveller's decision to book.

Travel agencies located outside of Ontario may not be held to the same standard, and the same level of assistance may not be available. It's easy to verify if a travel agency, booking website or tour operator is registered with TICO by visiting: tico.ca/search.

About the survey

The online survey was conducted by PMG Intelligence with 1,209 Ontario residents who lead or share travel decision making for their household. The survey was conducted between January 20-23, 2023.

About the Travel Industry Council of Ontario

Formed in 1997, the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) regulates Ontario's travel agencies, booking websites and tour operators. TICO administers the Travel Industry Act, 2002 on behalf of the Ontario government. As a consumer protection organization, TICO facilitates a consumer complaints process and administers the Ontario Travel Industry Compensation Fund. By booking travel with a TICO registered company, consumers have access to added protection. To verify if a company is registered with TICO, and for helpful information and resources, visit www.tico.ca.

