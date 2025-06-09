From Gen Z to Boomers, Ontario's travel regulator shares how different generations are adapting their travel plans this year

Ontarians are embracing travel in 2025, but confidence is low that their plans will go as expected according to the Travel Industry Council of Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - New data from the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO), Ontario's travel regulator, shows a strong domestic travel trend across all age groups in 2025, while international and U.S. travel intentions reveal a clear generational divide.

Where will Ontarians travel in 2025

U.S. travel: Forty per cent of respondents have delayed travel to the U.S. or changed destinations because of the uncertainty around the economy, tariffs, and/or geo-political circumstances. Older travellers are far more likely to steer clear of cross-border trips. Sixty-one per cent of those aged 65 and over say they're staying away from the U.S., compared to just 29 per cent of those under 45. Across all age groups, the average sits at 44 per cent.

Ontario and Canada are calling: In 2025, over half of respondents across all age groups say they are more likely to explore destinations close to home. Fifty-three per cent say they are more likely to travel within Ontario and 50 per cent are more likely to be eyeing adventures across Canada .

International travel (excluding U.S.): Respondents under 35 years of age are more likely to travel internationally this year compared to other age cohorts (36 per cent compared to 25 per cent overall). On the flip side, those 55+ are least likely to travel internationally, with 23 per cent avoiding international travel altogether.



"From global tensions to rising costs, older generations appear more concerned, and affected by, the risks and uncertainties that can disrupt their travel plans," said TICO CEO Richard Smart. "It's a powerful reminder that peace of mind matters more than ever, especially when choosing how and where to book travel."

What's shaping travel plans in 2025?

U.S. politics : 76 per cent of Ontarians say U.S. policy and rhetoric are weighing on their travel choices, highlighting how closely global politics and travel plans are connected.

: 76 per cent of Ontarians say U.S. policy and rhetoric are weighing on their travel choices, highlighting how closely global politics and travel plans are connected. Tariffs: 72 per cent of those over the age of 65 feel tariffs significantly impact their travel choices, compared to just 46 per cent of those under the age of 45.

72 per cent of those over the age of 65 feel tariffs significantly impact their travel choices, compared to just 46 per cent of those under the age of 45. Exchange rate of Canadian dollar: 47 per cent of Ontarians over 65 say the exchange rate significantly impacts their plans, compared to 33 per cent of those under 45.

47 per cent of Ontarians over 65 say the exchange rate significantly impacts their plans, compared to 33 per cent of those under 45. Canadian patriotism: Older Ontarians are leading the charge in patriotic travel, as 64 per cent of those over 65 say supporting Canadian destinations significantly influences their plans, compared to 37 per cent of those under 45.

Confidence that travel will go as expected drops significantly with age

Only 1-in-3 respondents (34 per cent) are confident or very confident that their travel plans will go as expected during this period of heightened uncertainty.

Nearly half of Ontarians under the age of 35 (49 per cent) say they feel confident in their upcoming travel plans. But for older travellers, that optimism fades; only 27 per cent of respondents 55 and older say they feel the same.

Travel consumer protection

By booking travel with one of Ontario's 1,900 regulated, TICO-registered travel agencies, booking websites and tour operators, travellers have access to added consumer protection and peace of mind:

All-in pricing, with no hidden charges or surprises

Detailed change/cancellation policies of a travel booking

Information about documentation (e.g., passport, visas, etc.) needed for the travel destination

Sharing information about the availability and importance of travel insurance

Disclosing any unique conditions that may affect a traveller's decision to book

Travel agencies located outside of Ontario may not be held to the same standard, and the same level of assistance may not be available. It's easy to verify if a travel agency, booking website or tour operator is registered with TICO by visiting: tico.ca/search.

About the survey

An online survey was conducted by PMG Intelligence with 614 Ontarians, 19 years of age or older. A sample of this size can be expected to be accurate +/- 4.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was conducted May 5-6, 2025.

About the Travel Industry Council of Ontario

Formed in 1997, the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) regulates Ontario's travel agencies, booking websites and tour operators. TICO administers the Travel Industry Act, 2002. As a consumer protection organization, TICO facilitates a consumer complaints process and administers the Ontario Travel Industry Compensation Fund. By booking travel with a TICO registered company, consumers have access to added protection. To verify if a company is registered with TICO, and for helpful information and resources, visit www.tico.ca.

