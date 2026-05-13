Ontario's Top 10 Costliest Cities for Auto Theft in 2025

Insurance Bureau of Canada releases new ranking based on auto theft claims

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is releasing its latest list of the top 10 costliest cities in Ontario for auto theft claims. Toronto, Brampton, and Mississauga have maintained their respective top three rankings since the last report from IBC. Ottawa has moved up two places in the rankings to the fourth spot. Hamilton moved up a staggering four spots from ninth to fifth. And Vaughan now occupies the seventh spot, down from fourth.

"While IBC applauds the efforts of provincial and municipal governments, law enforcement and insurers in helping to curb the auto theft crisis, there is still more work to be done by all stakeholders," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, IBC. "Ending auto theft requires a sustained, coordinated and whole–of–society approach."

According to newly released data, claims costs for auto theft in Ontario reached $485 million in 2025, down from $723 million in 2024. However, auto theft in Ontario remains well above historical levels, with the number of auto theft–related claims up 97% and losses up a staggering 330% since 2017.

Table 1: Top 10 Costliest Cities in Ontario for Auto Theft Claims, 2025

Rank City 2025 auto theft claims costs 2017 auto theft claims costs Increase in auto theft claims costs between 2017 and 2025 1 Toronto $114,512,629 $32,474,335 253 % 2 Brampton $43,230,222 $6,499,751 565 % 3 Mississauga $31,571,336 $9,986,857 216 % 4 Ottawa $19,840,978 $4,285,184 363 % 5 Hamilton $19,415,456 $6,054,175 221 % 6 Markham $17,837,060 $2,403,756 642 % 7 Vaughan $17,156,566 $3,642,865 371 % 8 Oakville $12,752,952 $1,680,582 659 % 9 London $11,696,594 $3,339,791 250 % 10 Richmond Hill $8,159,317 $1,019,930 700 %

IBC analysis based on industry data from GISA systems.

Table 2: Top 10 Ontario Cities by Increase in Auto Theft Claims Costs, 2017 to 2025

Rank City Increase in auto theft claims costs between 2017 and 2025 2025 auto theft claims costs 2017 auto theft claims costs 1 Bowmanville/ Clarington 1,261 % $2,748,632 $201,922 2 Whitchurch-Stouffville 1,014 % $1,794,909 $161,168 3 Peterborough 987 % $2,450,540 $225,340 4 Richmond Hill 700 % $8,159,317 $1,019,930 5 Barrie 679 % $7,184,661 $922,147 6 Whitby 667 % $5,579,873 $727,631 7 Oakville 659 % $12,752,952 $1,680,582 8 Pickering 644 % $4,810,021 $646,403 9 Markham 642 % $17,837,060 $2,403,756 10 Milton 621 % $6,014,736 $834,006

IBC analysis based on industry data from GISA systems.

Ontario's most populous cities continue to record the highest claims costs; however, several small- and mid-sized communities have seen notable increases since 2017. Bowmanville/Clarington experienced the largest jump, rising nine places in the rankings compared to 2024.

Auto theft is a complex issue that requires sustained cooperation across all orders of government. IBC continues to call on the federal government to implement the recommendations in its National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft, including:

Making automobiles harder to steal by finalizing proposed amendments to Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Standards that would replace outdated vehicle immobilization standards with ones that align with the latest international requirements for theft protection.





Adopting stronger measures to stop stolen vehicles from leaving the country, including improving oversight of Canada's vehicle export system. Insufficient regulation and oversight, especially of fly–by–night freight forwarders, have made it easy for bad actors to ship stolen vehicles out of Canada.

The data presented here are provided by General Insurance Statistical Agency/Agence Statistique d'Assurance Generale ("GISA") and offered on an "as-is," "where-is" basis. GISA makes no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy, completeness or applicability of the data to any specific situation, or in support of any conclusion or resulting course of action. Any conclusions, analyses or opinions drawn from the data do not reflect the views, positions or endorsements of GISA or its member regulators. GISA shall not be held responsible for any reliance on or use of this data.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]