TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The sixth annual Access to Justice Week (A2J Week) in Ontario took place from October 25 to 29, featuring a series of virtual programs centered on the themes of inclusive justice and community building. Law Society of Ontario Treasurer Teresa Donnelly kicked off the week with a sunrise ceremony performed by Indigenous Elder Myeengun Henry.

A2J Week 2021 was the largest and most attended event to date with more than 2670 attendees participating in 25 virtual programs throughout the week. Sessions centered on enhancing the legal professions' relationships with Indigenous Peoples were prominent in the week's programming. Other highlights included programs about supporting clients with mental health needs, rural access to justice, best practices in digital justice, disability justice, and more.

"I am so pleased with the range of programming offered during this year's Access to Justice Week. Each year programming and attendance grows, demonstrating the legal professions' commitment to advancing access to justice," said Law Society Treasurer, Teresa Donnelly. "The week may be over, but the work is ongoing. Furthering access to justice requires a long-lasting commitment and the collaborative efforts of the entire legal community."

In addition to opportunities for legal professionals, this year's programming featured three public-facing workshops designed to help break down every day barriers faced by those accessing the justice system. More than 180 people from across the province participated in these sessions to help find answers to everyday legal questions and be connected to relevant legal resources.

"As legal professionals we have a duty to ensure the public understand their rights and has confidence in the justice system. These free legal sessions are part of our commitment to work together to help break down barriers to the justice system," added the Treasurer.

Resources:

Details on key outcomes and reports released during Access to Justice Week are available in this summary of key outcomes.

Recordings of A2J Week sessions will be made available at LSO.ca/theactiongroup in the coming days.

Photos of the sunrise ceremony and B-roll are available for download from the Law Society's Media Room.

More details on Access to Justice and the week's events are available in this backgrounder.

Information on the role of paralegals in furthering access to justice can be found here.

Ontario's A2J Week is hosted by TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice in collaboration with the Law Society of Ontario and justice sector partners. The Action Group on Access to Justice (TAG) was established by the Law Society of Ontario in 2015 to facilitate better coordination and collaboration across the justice sector. With support from the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Foundation of Ontario, TAG works with a range of justice stakeholders to develop meaningful, public-centred solutions that advance systemic change.

