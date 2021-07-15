Hammond is honoured to represent over 300,000 elementary and secondary school teachers from coast to coast to coast.

"I've been actively engaged in the critical work of the CTF/FCE since attending my first annual meeting in July 2004 and have worked tirelessly to solidify ETFO's place in the labour movement," said Hammond. "This has allowed me to forge solid alliances with unions and union leaders across the country. We should be very proud of our individual and collective efforts to protect our members, our fundamental collective bargaining rights and publicly funded public education."

First elected to the ETFO Provincial Executive, Hammond served as Vice-President and First Vice-President before becoming President in 2009. He has served as a President-Designate and Vice-President on the CTF/FCE Executive Committee and has chaired both the Finance and Constitution and Bylaws Committees as well as the Advisory Committee on the Teaching Profession.

A recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal and Toronto Pflag's Ally Award, Hammond is unconditionally committed to the essential work of the CTF/FCE and has been a member of the Federation's Board of Directors for 12 years. He taught all grades from Junior Kindergarten to grade eight; was an instructor in the Labour Studies Program at McMaster University and taught Collective Bargaining for the CLC and qualifications courses for Brock University.

The following four leaders in public education were elected CTF/FCE Vice-Presidents, serving two-year terms alongside Hammond on the Executive Committee from 2021-2023:

Clint Johnston , Vice-President (British Columbia Teachers' Federation)

, Vice-President (British Columbia Teachers' Federation) Jenny Regal , Vice-President (The Alberta Teachers' Association)

, Vice-President (The Alberta Teachers' Association) Paul Wozney , Vice-President (Nova Scotia Teachers' Union)

, Vice-President (Nova Scotia Teachers' Union) Heidi Yetman , Vice-President (Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers)

The CTF/FCE Executive Committee also includes outgoing President Shelley L. Morse, in the role of Past President (2021-2022) and Secretary General Cassandra Hallett.

The Canadian Teachers' Federation

Founded in 1920, the Canadian Teachers' Federation is the national voice for the teaching profession. As the national alliance of provincial and territorial teacher organizations, the CTF/FCE represents over 300,000 elementary and secondary school teachers across Canada.

