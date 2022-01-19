Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner hosting a free webcast, January 28, on children and youth in a digital world

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Countries around the world will be celebrating Data Privacy Day on Friday, January 28, 2022, by highlighting the impact technology has on our privacy rights and the importance of valuing and protecting personal information.

To mark this occasion, Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner, Patricia Kosseim, will host a free, online webcast on from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT, entitled Children and Youth in a Digital World: Empowering a New Generation of Digital Citizens.

The theme of this year's event is based on one of four strategic priority areas that will guide the IPC's work over the coming years. The discussion will focus on how we can best champion the privacy and access rights of Ontario's children and youth by promoting their digital literacy and digital rights while holding institutions accountable for protecting the children and youth they serve.

"For the past two years, our kids have spent almost every waking hour in front of a screen and this virtual existence as we know it shows no signs of abating. Children and youth are among our most vulnerable citizens and it's essential we equip them with the 21st century skills they need to assert their privacy rights with confidence, engage safely online and develop as good digital citizens."

— Patricia Kosseim, Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario

"Our research shows that young people value their privacy, but often don't understand how the data economy works or how the information platforms collect about them could affect their future. They also want a much clearer understanding of the privacy policies they are agreeing to. Helping young Canadians learn more about their privacy rights is essential to preparing them to be active and engaged digital citizens."

— Matthew Johnson, Director of Education, MediaSmarts, Canada's centre for digital media literacy

Key issues to be discussed include:

integrating privacy education as part of the official school curriculum on digital literacy

empowering children and youth to think critically about the collection, use and disclosure of their personal information and assert their privacy rights

the role of regulation and other non-regulatory mechanisms in protecting children and youth in the online world

The morning's agenda:

9:30 a.m. Welcome and introduction by IPC Commissioner, Patricia Kosseim 9:50 a.m. Panel Discussion moderated by Assistant Commissioner, Eric Ward

Keith Baybayon, President, Ontario Student Trustees' Association

Anthony Carabache, Provincial Coordinator Additional Qualifications Courses, Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association

Yael Ginsler , Assistant Deputy Minister, Ministry of Education, Student Achievement Division

, Assistant Deputy Minister, Ministry of Education, Student Achievement Division Matthew Johnson , Director of Education, MediaSmarts

, Director of Education, MediaSmarts Dave Meslin, activist and bestselling author of Teardown: Rebuilding Democracy from the Ground Up

Jacob Ohrvik-Stott, Acting Head of Regulatory Futures, U.K. Information Commissioner's Office

11:00 a.m. Break 11:05 a.m. Audience Q&A 11:25 a.m. Closing remarks by Assistant Commissioner, Warren Mar 11:30 a.m. Event ends

