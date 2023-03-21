Ontario's Film and Television Production Skyrockets with Record-Breaking Year

Standout productions like Women Talking and The Boys help boost economy and create jobs for the province

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Record-breaking Film and Television production statistics were announced today by Ontario Creates, an agency of the Government of Ontario dedicated to growing Ontario's creative industries. Ontario reported its highest production levels to date, with 419 productions bringing in $3.15 billion in production spending for the economy. In addition to dollar value, these figures represent 45,891 full-time equivalent direct and spin-off jobs for Ontarians.

"Ontario's competitive financial incentives and programs fuel a thriving film and television production industry," said Neil Lumsden, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "Our diverse landscapes and deep talent pool attract and cultivate ground-breaking Ontario-made content and ensure the industry continues to be a strong economic driver in the province. It is rewarding to see the results in 2022's record-breaking numbers."

"Ontario Creates works closely with a network of 80 municipal film offices across the province to identify and promote local filming locations, production services, and hospitality services that attract and retain both foreign and domestic film production" said Karen Thorne-Stone, Ontario Creates President and CEO. "Which is key to keeping made-in Ontario content in demand and at the highest quality."

In 2022 alone, Ontario Creates supported the production of popular Film and Television series like Amazon Prime's The Boys, which became 2022's most-watched superhero program – and Sarah Polley's Women Talking, which has received international accolades, including two Oscar nominations and one win.

QUICK FACTS

Ontario's Film and Television industry contributed a record-breaking $3.15 billion to Ontario's economy in 2022, creating 45,891 high-value full-time equivalent direct and spin-off jobs for Ontarians.





Film and Television industry contributed a record-breaking to economy in 2022, creating 45,891 high-value full-time equivalent direct and spin-off jobs for Ontarians. Domestic production now drives 38% of total Film and Television spending in Ontario , up from 34% in 2021.





, up from 34% in 2021. Domestic Film and Television production held strong in 2022, contributing $1.20 billion , an increase of 25%.





, an increase of 25%. Domestic Television Series production was particularly robust in 2022, with 155 productions contributing over $891 million in expenditures.





in expenditures. Foreign production remained strong in 2022, led by a solid television industry. Total expenditures in 2022 reached $1.95 billion .





. Live Action production increased in 2022 accounting for 391 of the total 419 productions.





The data tracked by Ontario Creates does not include commercial production or broadcaster in-house production, which are estimated at over $1.4 billion in 2022, bringing Ontario's total production activity over $4.5 billion for the year.

Learn more about Ontario Creates 2022 Production Statistics: https://www.ontariocreates.ca/research/statistics

About Ontario Creates

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. For more information visit ontariocreates.ca.

ontariocreates.ca

Disponible en français



Backgrounder Available



Infograph Available

SOURCE Ontario Creates

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Michelle Gibson, Argyle PR, C: 416-707-5044, [email protected]; Jennifer Pountney, Manager of Communications, Ontario Creates, 416-642-6632, [email protected]