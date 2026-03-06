OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

TC Energy is proposing to construct and operate a pumped storage hydropower facility located at the Department of National Defence's 4th Canadian Division Training Centre near Meaford, Ontario, on Nottawasaga Bay. As proposed, the project would store excess electricity from the grid by moving water from the bay to a reservoir that would then be released back to the bay to generate electricity during periods of demand. It will have a production capacity of 1000 megawatts and will operate indefinitely.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project.

How can I participate?

Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues, help determine if an impact assessment is required and refine its focus.

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89803) to:

Submit your comments online ( submission deadline : 11:59 p.m. on April 6, 2026);

: Learn about and apply for funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment ( application deadline : April 6, 2026);

: Sign up for notifications.

Participants who have questions about the assessment or who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received by IAAC will be published online as part of the project file. IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participant Funding Program. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period. Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

