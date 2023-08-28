TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The College Employer Council (CEC) and OPSEU/SEFPO CAAT full-time support staff have reached an agreement to increase wages and benefits.

The parties met on Friday, August 25, to successfully negotiate a mutually agreed upon remedy based on the current status of Bill 124. Full-time support staff will receive an additional 6.5% increase on top of the 3% increase they received under Bill 124, now totaling 9.5% overall throughout the course of the collective agreement.

The wage increases were mutually agreed upon as follows:

September 1, 2022 , to August 31, 2023 – 3% percent; September 1, 2023 , to August 31, 2024 – 3% percent; and September 1, 2024 , to August 31, 2025 – 3.5% percent.

Bargaining unit employees will receive retroactive payments in the coming pay periods.

Additionally, the extended health plan paramedical coverage coinsurance was increased from 85% to 90%, up to a combined maximum of $4,750 per person in a Calendar Year for all eligible expenses. This increase will be implemented on January 1, 2024.

"Support staff are the backbone of the College sector, their hard work allows the Ontario Colleges to continue providing the world-class education they are known for," said Graham Lloyd, CEO of CEC. "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Union on wage and benefit increases in recognition of their contributions to the higher education system."

No other changes were made to the 2022-2025 collective agreement.

CEC and OPSEU/SEFPO CAAT-A full-time and partial-load academic employees reached an agreement earlier this month. Visit www.collegeemployercouncil.ca for more information.

About College Employer Council

The College Employer Council (CEC) is the government-mandated bargaining agent for the 24 Ontario publicly-funded Colleges in negotiating Collective Agreements with unionized staff. In addition, the CEC provides a variety of services for the College system such as advice and guidance on human resource issues, Collective Agreement administration, research, and is the policyholder for group benefits.

SOURCE College Employer Council

