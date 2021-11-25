Ontario Public Colleges Agree with Voluntary Binding Arbitration

College Employer Council advances proposal to avoid labour disruption

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - After more than five months of meeting at the virtual table, bargaining between the College Employer Council (CEC) representing the 24 Ontario public Colleges and the OPSEU CAAT-A bargaining team representing college academic employees (full-time and partial-load professors, instructors, librarians, and counsellors) remains at an impasse.

The CEC has made every effort to bargain with the CAAT-A team including tabling multiple settlement offers, the most recent of which was sent on November 23rd. The CEC has yet to receive any response to that proposal.

"Our current proposal contains absolutely zero concessions for academic employees and offers immediate wage and benefit increases." said Graham Lloyd, CEO of CEC. "Earlier this month, the parties met with a Ministry of Labour appointed conciliator. During that meeting, the CAAT-A team presented its revised proposal asking the CEC team to accept it or take the outstanding items to voluntary binding arbitration with William Kaplan."

"The Colleges are committed to preventing labour disruption and providing stability to students, employees, and the greater College community," said Dr. Laurie Rancourt, Chair of the CEC Management Bargaining team. "Given the lack of response to our latest offer from the CAAT-A team--and given the assertion that CAAT-A has already moved as far as it can on its key demands—in the circumstances, we have proposed Voluntary Binding Final Offer Selection Interest Arbitration with William Kaplan. This proposal enables the arbitrator to determine whether an agreement can be reached and if not, to make a final binding decision. We believe this is the best path forward. "

Final offer selection would allow both parties to fully present the merits of their respective proposals (CAAT-A November 18 proposal and CEC November 23 proposal) to the arbitrator. The arbitrator would explore whether an agreed settlement is possible and if not, the arbitrator would then select one of the two proposals in its entirety.

We await response from the CAAT-A team with respect to this arbitration offer. The CEC would respect whatever decision the arbitrator makes and would look forward to concluding this collective agreement before the winter holidays.

Copies of both parties' proposals are available on www.CollegeEmployerCouncil.ca .

