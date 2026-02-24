TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has revoked the life insurance and accident & sickness insurance agent licence of Jonathan Matthew Warden (Warden). Warden is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c I.8 (Act).

Warden demonstrated untrustworthiness to transact insurance business by working with non-licensee Daniel Emerson Tiffin (Tiffin), failing to cooperate with an insurer's investigation, and failing to cooperate fully with FSRA's investigation, including obfuscating his relationship with Tiffin.

FSRA has also imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $5,000 against Warden for failing to respond to FSRA's inquiries promptly, explicitly and completely, contrary to sections 442.1(5) and 442.3(3) of the Act.

FSRA issued these orders as a result of a settlement with Warden.

