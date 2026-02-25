TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed two (2) administrative penalties in the total amount of $20,000 against Shan Jamal (Jamal).

Jamal contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c. 29, as amended (the Act) and its regulations as follows:

by dealing in mortgages in Ontario for renumeration while not acting on behalf of his mortgage brokerage, contrary to subsection 2(3) of the Act; and

by receiving fees for dealing or trading in mortgages from a person or entity other than the brokerage on whose behalf he was authorized to deal or trade in mortgages, contrary to subsection 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.

FSRA issued this order as Jamal did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

