TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has suspended the life insurance and accident & sickness benefits insurance agent licence issued to Reditha Abila Castillejos (Castillejos).

Castillejos failed to facilitate an examination by FSRA and failed to provide information requested by FSRA, contrary to sections 443(1) and 442.3(3) of the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (the Act).

FSRA issued this order as Castillejos did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario