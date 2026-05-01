TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $1,750 against Hardeep Minhas (Minhas).

Minhas engaged in an unfair or deceptive act or practice, contrary to section 439 of the Insurance Act, RSO 1990, c. I.8, as amended (the Act) and paragraph (v) of subsection 7(1) of the Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices rule.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Minhas.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario