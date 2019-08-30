Ontario Nurses Celebrate Labour Day

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members will gather to mark Labour Day 2019 in cities across the province this weekend. Front-line registered nurses (RNs) and health-care professionals will march in Labour Day parades and participate in events to show their solidarity.

"ONA's 65,000 members and more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates are patient advocates in their workplaces, and advocates for better working conditions and human rights for all workers," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "The upcoming federal election makes the theme of Labour Day 2019 – A Fair Canada for Everyone – particularly appropriate. We must build a fair society for all, and for nurses, this includes a Canada with universal pharmacare, climate action and good-quality jobs."

Many ONA members will be participating in Labour Day events across Ontario. In Toronto, President Vicki McKenna and Regional Vice-President Andy Summers will join local ONA members in marching in the city's Labour Day parade on September 2.

"Labour Day gives us a chance to reflect and appreciate the work that thousands of Ontarians do for the good of others," says McKenna. "It's also a time to remember that unionized workers – including registered nurses and health-care professionals – care about and advocate for the health and well-being of all workers."

ONA is the union representing more than 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Ontario Nurses' Association, Sheree Bond, (416) 964-8833, ext. 2430; cell: (416) 986-8240; shereeb@ona.org; Melanie Levenson, (416) 964-8833, ext. 2369; melaniel@ona.org

Related Links

www.ona.org

