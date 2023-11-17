Ontario Nurses' Association Reaches Tentative Deal with Home and Community Care and Support Services at conciliation

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 4,300 Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members who work in Home and Community Care Support Services (HCCSS) across the province have reached a tentative agreement pending ratification, during conciliation with their employer.

"To be clear, this tentative agreement is not all that we had hoped for," says ONA President Erin Ariss, RN. "While we are content to present this offer to our members, there is no doubt that this is just the start of making up for the financial ground our members have lost over the past decade and reclaiming respect for the incredible work our members do. ONA members have just celebrated 50 years of advocacy, have a renewed energy and passion for their professions, and will not rest until respect and recognition for their professions and work is restored.

"Our highly educated and dedicated care coordinators, nurse practitioners, clinical care specialists, clerical support workers, mental health and addictions nurses and palliative care nurses are vital to their patients and clients," she says. "They work on the front lines to assess, plan and develop complex treatment and home-care plans for patients, residents and clients, working directly with many organizations to arrange safe, quality care."

ONA will hold a ratification vote with our members this coming Thursday; no further details will be released prior to that meeting.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 ONA registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

