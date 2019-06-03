Ontario Nurses' Association Members at Hamilton Program for Schizophrenia Head to Conciliation, Seeking New Contract

HAMILTON, ON, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Nurses and health-care professionals who provide services at the Hamilton Program for Schizophrenia are going to conciliation this week in an attempt to negotiate a new collective agreement.

The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members have been working without a contract for more than a year and serve approximately 250 clients.

"Our highly educated members provide services to ensure those who need it receive the care they need," said ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "It is our hope that this employer comes to conciliation this week prepared to reach a deal. We know and their clients know just how valuable their services are. Let's hope this employer recognizes that as well."

ONA is the union representing more than 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

