Ontario Nurses' Association Launches New Public Awareness Campaign, Urges Government to "Care Now" about Long-Term Care

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is launching a new public awareness campaign today, urging Ontarians and the government to 'care now' about long-term care.

"As registered nurses, we are committed to providing the best care possible for our patients and residents," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "RNs working in long-term care love what they do, but are simultaneously aware of the shortcomings of this underfunded and understaffed sector of health care. Despite challenges, RNs remain dedicated to their residents and provide incredible value and care."

ONA's campaign paints a portrait of the nurses who work in the long-term care sector, telling their stories through radio ads, and videos that will be shared on ONA's website and on social media. In addition, ONA commissioned York University researchers to produce a report profiling the experiences of long-term care RNs. ONA invites its members and the public to send a message to Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Health Christine Elliot, Minister of Long-Term Care Merrillee Fullerton, and their MPPs advocating for increased funding and staffing levels. Campaign materials, the report and the call to action can be found on ONA's website: www.ona.org/carenow.

"As the province is poised to receive the report of the inquiry into long-term care, ONA's report focuses on the stories of our RNs," says McKenna. "Ontarians in our long-term care homes not only need but deserve the best care, respect and dignity. The RNs who provide that care love what they do and their deep commitment to the well-being of those in their care shines through."

McKenna says, "It is time to invest in long-term care and ensure that our residents are given the high-quality care they so deserve."

ONA is the union representing more than 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

