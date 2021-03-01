Ontario Nurses' Association Launches Ad Campaign

As Pandemic Continues, Courageous Nurses Hold the Line

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is launching a province-wide new multi-media ad campaign today featuring its own members – urging Ontarians to take comfort in knowing that registered nurses and health-care professionals continue to be there, holding the line as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"While the pandemic has stretched on far longer than anyone would like, our registered nurses, registered practical nurses, nurse practitioners and health-care professionals have been there – showing great courage and perseverance, despite the workplace stresses they have been subjected to," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "ONA members show up to care for their patients, residents and clients despite government actions that have adversely impacted them, and despite the risks to themselves and their families from the pandemic itself. They are the selfless, dedicated people behind the personal protective equipment who provide that care day in and day out. They hold the line, and they deserve our respect. Without them, we will not beat this pandemic. We are proud to feature them in our ads."

McKenna says that it is vital that Ontarians hold on to hope as COVID-19 continues and the vaccination program slowly rolls out. "ONA members understand how tired people are of following public health guidelines – we are all tired of social distancing, masking and being isolated. Yet nurses know it is absolutely vital that we continue to take every precaution, to stay well and to be patient as the vaccines are administered. If we all do, there will be an end to this pandemic."

ONA and its members have been active since before the pandemic was declared, she notes, advocating for the use of the precautionary principle – or erring on the side of caution – and for measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. One year into the pandemic, the levels of stress and burnout are rising in health care, yet nurses and health-care professionals continue to be on the front lines to provide care and protect their communities.

"As we see the end of the pandemic on the far horizon, Ontarians can take comfort in knowing that the dedication to them that our members have shown continues to be there," says McKenna. "They continue to hold the front lines of health care."

To see the ads and learn more, please visit http://nursesknow.ona.org.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; Twitter.com/OntarioNurses; instagram.com/ontario.nurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Katherine Russo, cell: 647-539-1925, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ona.org

