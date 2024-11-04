Ontario Nurses' Association Elects New Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) – the country's largest nurses' union – have just finished holding elections for its Board of Directors. The newly-elected Board members begin their new term on January 1, 2025 and will serve for a term of three years.

The new Board of Directors consists of:

The position of Treasurer is a new addition to the ONA Board of Directors. ONA membership voted to amend their constitution to create the position at their most recent Biennial Convention in late 2023, effective for the new term. The role will provide support to Local treasurers, and financial oversight.

Erin Ariss, who is returning as ONA's Provincial President, was elected on a platform of continuing significant changes aimed at strengthening the union. Ariss cited her record making provincial bargaining more transparent, increasing grassroots engagement and strengthening communications with members and the public.

Full results can be viewed on the ONA website.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing students, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

