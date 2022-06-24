Ontario Nurses' Association Congratulates Provincial Ministers of Health, Long-Term Care

Says a concerted, collaborative effort needed to repair the nursing shortage

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) sends its congratulations to the province's new Minister of Health and Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones and reappointed Minister of Long-Term Care/Legislative Affairs and Government, Paul Calandra. ONA looks forward to a focus on fixing the province's severe nursing shortage.

"ONA welcomes Sylvia Jones to her portfolios and wishes the Ford cabinet the very best in their new roles," says ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN. "ONA and its 68,000 front-line nurses and health-care workers have been frustrated by the impact of Bill 124 and are looking for fairness in their wages and working conditions in the coming years. ONA notes that the Ford government is promising to work with nurses and health-care workers and we hope this will result in meaningful action being taken."

Hoy adds that while ONA and the government have not seen eye-to-eye when it comes to the challenges posed by the nursing shortage, she looks forward to forging a positive and productive partnership to improve the health-care system for all, address the nursing shortage that has plagued Ontario for two decades, and ensure our patients, residents and clients can receive the quality care they need and deserve.

"It's no secret that there are many challenges ahead," says Hoy. "As the union representing tens of thousands of front-line nurses and health-care professionals, ONA is an essential partner as this government tackles the critical issues facing our public health care system. As nurses and health-care professionals, it is our role to advocate for our patients, residents and clients, and there is no doubt that a concerted effort is needed to improve the system. We are committed to bringing our experience, knowledge and expertise to the table, to work with this government to improve the system now and into the future."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association