Ontario Nurses' Association Celebrates Medical Radiation Technologists' Week

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is celebrating Medical Radiation Technologists' Week.

ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN says the union is recognizing and honouring "the vital role that Medical Radiation Technologists play in Ontario's health-care system," and the specialized care they provide. MRT Week runs November 8 to 14.

"Medical Radiation Technologists (MRTs) are highly skilled and compassionate health-care professionals," she says. "They bridge the gap between sophisticated technology and patient care, delivering imaging and radiation-related treatment services with the care that patients need and deserve."

ONA continues to advocate for fair and equitable wages, benefits and pensions for MRTs and all health-care professionals across Ontario, and recognizes them for their high level of skills and dedication to quality patient care. In particular, ONA has launched a campaign aimed at Premier Ford to repeal Bill 124 (www.ona.org/bill124), legislation that limits wage and benefits increases to a maximum of one per cent per year for three years – or, when inflation is factored in, real wage cuts for these and other health-care professionals.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 front-line registered nurses and health-care professionals as well as more than 14,000 nursing student affiliates providing care in Ontario hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, industry and clinics.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Ontario Nurses' Association, Sheree Bond, cell: (416) 986-8240; [email protected]

