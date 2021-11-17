Ontario Nurses' Association and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit Head to Conciliation, Hope to Avoid a Strike

BROCKVILLE, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is heading to conciliation tomorrow in an effort to negotiate a new collective agreement for the dedicated and highly educated Public Health Nurses who provide services and care with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

"Our members deserve enormous respect for the work they have done and continue to do throughout this pandemic, and every day," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "They have been on the front lines of the pandemic, serving their population of more than 170,000 people. Their efforts greatly contributed to this health unit receiving the United Way East Ontario Builder of the Year Award for their continued efforts to bring equity and social justice into health-care practices – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet while they have been called 'superheroes' and 'rock stars' for their efforts throughout the pandemic, they are in fact seeing their employer tabling proposals that would put them even further behind neighbouring health units in their contracts. This is intolerable for a public health unit where the efforts of our nurses have resulted in the region delivering the highest rates per-capita of COVID-19 vaccinations in the province."

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit boundaries stretch north into the Ottawa Valley and south to the St. Lawrence River between Kingston and Cornwall. The majority of residents live in rural settings. "Our members have given their all to try to keep individuals and families in their communities safe for 20 months now," says McKenna. "It would be tragic if this employer failed to acknowledge and respect their efforts now."

Conciliation is scheduled for November 18; the two sides have held four days of negotiations throughout the fall and failed to reach an agreement.

"I expect this employer to recognize and reward the extraordinary efforts of its nurses," says McKenna, "and come to conciliation prepared to reach a deal. I'm sure the people of the counties of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark expect no less."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

