Renewed investment reflects Ontario's ongoing commitment to advancing research, innovation, and public engagement in science.

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Gairdner Foundation is proud to announce renewed support from the Government of Ontario, with an investment of $200,000 per year for three years. This investment is delivered through the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, and reflects the province's commitment to advancing research excellence and scientific innovation. The funding, announced in Ontario's 2025 Fall Economic Statement, underscores the province's recognition of the vital role that scientific discovery and education play in driving health, innovation, and economic growth.

Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence, at the Gairdner Awards gala (CNW Group/Gairdner Foundation)

"This renewed investment demonstrates Ontario's confidence in Gairdner's mission to celebrate and champion the world's best biomedical research," said Dr. Janet Rossant, President and Scientific Director of the Gairdner Foundation. "By recognizing global leaders in science and inspiring the next generation of researchers through our programs, Gairdner strengthens Ontario's position as a hub for discovery and innovation, reinforcing our shared vision to advance research excellence."

For more than six decades, the Gairdner Foundation has highlighted and supported the scientific breakthroughs that improve lives in communities worldwide. Each year, the Foundation presents eight Canada Gairdner Awards, recognizing global leaders in biomedical research, while also engaging students, early-career investigators, and communities across Canada through its Gairdner Connects outreach programs.

"Ontario is proudly home to a world-class sector of researchers that not only produce ground-breaking biomedical discoveries, but also drive our economy," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence. "Through this investment, our government is partnering with the Gairdner Foundation to raise Ontario's profile as an epicentre for life science research, further advancing innovation, attracting investment, and creating good paying jobs that will protect Ontario." This renewed support ensures that Gairdner can continue advancing Ontario's global reputation for research excellence.

About the Gairdner Foundation

The mission of the Gairdner Foundation is to celebrate, inform and inspire scientific excellence around the globe.

Established in 1957, the Gairdner Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling James A. Gairdner's vision to recognize major research contributions to the treatment of disease and alleviation of human suffering. Through the prestigious annual Canada Gairdner Awards, the Foundation celebrates the world's most creative and accomplished researchers whose work is improving the health and wellbeing of people around the world. Since its inception, 434 awards have been bestowed on laureates from over 40 countries, and of those awardees, 103 have gone on to receive Nobel Prizes.

www.gairdner.org

SOURCE Gairdner Foundation

For further information please contact: Emma Stewart, Communications Advisor, Gairdner Foundation, [email protected]