TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Gairdner Foundation is pleased to announce a $5 million commitment from the Peter Gilgan Foundation to enhance the value of the Canada Gairdner Momentum Awards. This investment will enable the Gairdner Foundation to increase the value of each Momentum Award to $100,000, supporting its mission to acknowledge exceptional Canadian researchers and elevate Canada as a leader in science and innovation. In recognition of this support, the awards will now be known as the Peter Gilgan Canada Gairdner Momentum Awards.

Awarded annually, the Peter Gilgan Canada Gairdner Momentum Awards recognize two mid-career investigators — typically 10-15 years past their first independent research appointment — working in Canada who in their last six active years have produced exceptional scientific research contributions with continued potential for impact on human health. This award not only bestows proper recognition of outstanding researchers but also helps make Canada a destination in which talented researchers will prefer to stay and work.

The winners of the 2025 Canada Gairdner Awards will be announced on April 11, 2025 in Toronto and broadcast via livestream .

"In recent years, a clear gap has been visible in the Canadian health awards landscape. Exceptional mid-career researchers working in Canada are making transformative contributions but have few mechanisms for recognition of their excellence. This is a crucial time in the careers of Canada's leading researchers, a time in which we risk losing them to greater opportunities outside of the country. We are grateful to the Peter Gilgan Foundation for their support of Gairdner's mission to recognize scientific excellence and strengthen Canada's reputation as a leader in science and innovation."

- Dr. Janet Rossant, President and Scientific Director, Gairdner Foundation

"The Peter Gilgan Foundation is proud to support the Gairdner Foundation's mission, specifically celebrating, recognizing and retaining Canadian researchers who are improving the health and wellbeing of people around the globe. The Peter Gilgan Canada Gairdner Momentum Award provides well-deserved recognition to incredible researchers, and we look forward to supporting them on their journey."

- Mary Federau, Board Chair, Peter Gilgan Foundation

About the Gairdner Foundation

The mission of the Gairdner Foundation is to celebrate, inform and inspire scientific excellence around the globe.

Established in 1957, the Gairdner Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling James A. Gairdner's vision to recognize major research contributions to the treatment of disease and alleviation of human suffering. Through the prestigious annual Canada Gairdner Awards, the Foundation celebrates the world's most creative and accomplished researchers whose work is improving the health and wellbeing of people around the world. Since its inception, 426 awards have been bestowed on laureates from over 40 countries, and of those awardees, 102 have gone on to receive Nobel Prizes.

The Gairdner Foundation believes in coming together to openly discuss science in order to better engage the public, understand the problems we face, and work together to find solutions. Through Gairdner Connects, our national outreach program, we bring science to communities across Canada to inspire future innovators and spark public dialogue about the role of research in addressing the world's most pressing health challenges.

